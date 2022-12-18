Scribe releases first new music video after decade in musical wilderness

Scribe returns after spending time in the musical wilderness for over a decade. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand musician Scribe has just released a new music video - his first new music in more than a decade.

The new single is called Non-Attachment and is from an upcoming album with the working title Scribe Is Dead.

Scribe, aka Malo Luafutu, told RNZ’s Music 101 show, “I feel relieved and I feel a little bit proud of myself to even put myself into a position to even release this song.”

His struggles with addiction and other life challenges are documented in the recent television series Scribe: Return Of The Crusader.

“At the worst part of it, I lost my family, I lost everything, I lost my reputation, humiliated. I lost my clean criminal record and, I don’t know, I think it’s a real trying time for any person,” Scribe told Music 101.

“It was a blessing in disguise because I got out and I knew I didn’t want to go back to where I was.”

Scribe achieved two solo number ones on the singles chart from his debut album, The Crusader, which was released in 2003 in New Zealand and later certified four times platinum.

He also reached number one as a featured artist on P-Money’s 2004 song Stop the Music, and in 2010 on R&B



