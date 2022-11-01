Tai ho, Santa. Kiwi kids can write in and receive a reply from Santa in English or te reo Māori. Image / Supplied

Santa is catching up with the rest of Aotearoa - he's going bilingual.

The white bearded one will reply to letters from tamariki in English and te reo Māori.

NZ Post and Hana Kōkō (Santa) understand the importance of using more te reo Māori in our everyday lives. This generation of Kiwis are part of the groundswell revival of our indigenous language.

For the fourth year running, NZ Post are offering Kiwi kids the chance to write to Santa and receive his reply - in both te reo Māori and English.

NZ Post's Te Kai a te Rangitira founding member Heremia Nikora says: "We absolutely love being able to be a part of the magic that Christmas brings and being a part of Kiwi kids' experience of writing to Hana Kōkō.

"We've sent hundreds of responses in te reo Māori over the past few years, and in 2021, we delivered more letters on Santa's behalf than ever before," Heremia says.

Last year, NZ Post received almost 100,000 letters to Santa in written in te reo Māori and English.

This year, they expect even more.

Tamariki can send messages online using an interactive website or by post.

The interactive website allows children to send Santa an online letter– as well as having special access to Santa's Ho Ho Homepage, where kids can read Santa's emails, play games, listen to North Pole FM, and browse Santa's holiday snaps, too.

To make and send a digital postcard, visit: www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta.

The deadline for website requests for personalised postcards from Santa delivered in the post is Monday, 28 November. After that date, all online messages received by Santa up until 5pm on Thursday, 22 December will receive an email response, which may take 24 hours from when your online letter is sent.

If you would like your classroom to receive a postcard from Santa this year, please visit our website www.nzpost.co.nz/teacherswritetosanta to request by Monday, 14 November.

The last day for posting handwritten letters to Santa to receive a reply in the mail is Friday, 2 December. However, these are not personalised, and we would encourage using the website for a more fun, interactive and personalised experience.

The freepost address for handwritten letters is:

Santa Claus

c/- Santa's Workshop

North Pole 0001