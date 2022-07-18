Moerewa's Mark Watene won the splash category and overall Manu Master title. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northland's first official Manu Master is a 21-year-old who has spent years perfecting his technique in the swimming holes and off the bridges of the Mid North.

A few hours before a group of Māori chefs showcased their culinary skills at the Duke of Marlborough, the wannabes took to the water at the Russell Wharf.

Moerewa's Mark Watene took out both the biggest splash category and the overall title in Saturday's Manu Masters, a bomb competition held at the Russell wharf as part of the month-long Bay of Islands Matariki Festival.

More than 30 contestants, of all ages and from as far away as Ahipara and Whangārei, took up the challenge, despite a water temperature of barely 16C.

Watene said he did bombs almost every day in summer, usually at Otiria Falls in Moerewa and Tirohanga on the way to Paihia.

Technique, not size, was key, he said.

"The secret to a good bomb is your form, your tuck and your kick-out. Those are the three main things in a manu. You have to put all three together."

Watene took home $500 of the $1000 prize pool, which he planned to save or possibly put towards his car.

Celebrity chef Rewi Spraggon is all smiles after entertaining the crowds with a Buddha bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf

He was keen to defend his title next year. "I'll be back," he said.

A three-strong judging panel led by manu expert Kent Thwaites awarded scores out of 10 for each jump, and chose the winners based on style, spirit/wairua and splash. One of the three category winners was then crowned Manu Master.

Renowned Māori TV chef Rewi Spraggon performed a so-called Buddha bomb, gaining extra height by clambering to the very top of the scaffolding platform, before exiting the water to carry on with the hangi preparation.

Spraggon claimed he had spent his entire life working up to Saturday's competition.

"It's years of technique, getting it down by bombing off trees and bridges. I came here to Kororāreka to take it out."

Despite his effort to gain an extra couple of metres, Spraggon said height was not important.

"I only need a metre. I'm used to doing bombs in the bath. It's all about technique – though size does help, I've heard."

Rewi Spraggon achieved a perfect score. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Spraggon grew up at Pipiwai, north of Whangārei, before bombs were known as manu.

Back then, the popular styles were the coffin, the gorilla and the sleeper, he said.

Every summer he would come to Russell to stay with whānau and do bombs off the wharf.

"So to come back when there's a comp here, that's awesome. I think this will be a highlight of the Northland calendar. Everyone will come next year. It's celebrating things we did as kids. It should be in the Olympics," Spraggon said.