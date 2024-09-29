Students from Whangarei Girls High School led Whangarei's first Te Wiki o te Reo Māori parade. in 2018.
THREE KEY FACTS:
In just 12 weeks of dedicated learning, Reo Ora guarantees to equip you with the skills to become a competent te reo Māori speaker.
Te reo Māori is one of the three official languages in New Zealand
The proportion of people able to speak te reo Māori at least fairly well increased, from 6.1% in 2018 to 7.9% in 2021
Levi Fox (Ngāti Porou Tūwharetoa) has worked in mental health and social work practice across Australia and Aotearoa. His PhD research focused on understanding the role of indigenous spirituality and ancestral healing frameworks. He is an academic at Gold Coast Griffith University.
Dion Enari is a senior lecturer in sport leadership and management at Auckland University of Technology. He has a PhD in Fa’asamoa and holds the ali’i tulafale title Lefaoali’i from Lepa, Samoa.
Why are math grades appallingly low? The Government must admit systemic failures in the education department and accept that it takes time for children to master basic literature and numeracy. That is a needs basis.
Every child has a right to be taught according to their needs.
Every Māori child has a right to be taught te reo and educators have a right to feel confident in their resources to ensure that happens.
Decisions to build more schools should be halted.
Fix the system first and find ways to improve te reo Māori efficacy in the classroom but robbing from the Māori language basket is not the answer. Take the money from somewhere else.