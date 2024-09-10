Respected kaumatua Hōne Sadler left his tokotoko leaning against his car and when he returned, it was gone. Photo / Te Rawhitiroa Bosch

Respected author and Ngāpuhi kaumatua Hōne Sadler is hoping someone has picked up his tokotoko - ceremonial walking stick - and will kindly return it.

Sadler told the Herald it was his fault for misplacing his tokotoko in Papakura in June, but he hopes that he and his walking stick - which has been waved at many powhiri - can be reunited.

“I was on my way home to Hukerenui, Northland from the Ngāti Kahungunu Hui Taumata at Omāhu Marae, Hastings and called in to visit my cousin,” Sadler recalled of the June incident.

“On arrival there my brother and I found out that another cousin’s husband had passed away and was lying in state at Papakura Marae.

“The cousin that we stopped at invited my brother and I to go with her in her car to the Hui Mate. My brother and I with our cousin and her sister got ready to leave from the cousin’s house.