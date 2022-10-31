Minister David Clark looks on at the rangatahi cyber programme. Photo / Whakaata Māori

A new cyber security learning programme will teach rangitahi how to keep their digital information safe and use the internet securely.

Cyber skills Aotearoa was launched at Naenae College in Pōneke last week with the help of Digital Economy and Communication minister David Clarke and Internal Affairs minister Jan Tinetti.

Naenae College deputy principal Alex Maehe (Ngāti Kahungunu) said the course was about teaching the students an awareness of cyberspace and the potential risk that they could face.

"It is important in developing those critical thinking skills as well as being more discerning in that space."

The course uses a programme that simulates social media messaging apps and websites that present the students with challenges to find secret messages.

Maehe said the students found the course an engaging experience that was challenging but rewarding.

"It's critical that they build that capacity to be able to protect and preserve what is important for them."

Haehe said that it was a collective responsibility to raise awareness of cybersecurity at school for staff and students.