Students entering Spark Arena for the 59th s Ngā Manu Kōrero Nationals. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Students taking part in this year’s Ngā Manu Kōrero Nationals, the 59th year of Te Whakataetae ā-Motu o Ngā Manu Kōrero, have offered some tips to their fellow competitors.

The nationals, which opened at the Spark Arena in Tāmaki Makaurau on Monday, wind up tomorrow.

The competition, often called “the maker of rangatira”, offers a stage for young people to express their views and to lay down their challenges to an admiring but critical audience of peers, parents, whānau and judges.

Mana College’s Tane Mill was inspired by Tā Apirana Ngata who he described as a role model and good leader.

This isn’t Mill’s first time at Manu Kōrero and he said it was important to showcase “you [doing] you”, which fits the kaupapa for his speech which is “Proud to be me”.