Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Rangatahi polish their speeches; ready to shine at Ngā Manu Kōrero Nationals

By Te Aniwaniwa Paterson
Whakaata Māori·
2 mins to read
Students entering Spark Arena for the 59th s Ngā Manu Kōrero Nationals. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Students entering Spark Arena for the 59th s Ngā Manu Kōrero Nationals. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Students taking part in this year’s Ngā Manu Kōrero Nationals, the 59th year of Te Whakataetae ā-Motu o Ngā Manu Kōrero, have offered some tips to their fellow competitors.

The nationals, which opened at the Spark Arena in Tāmaki Makaurau on Monday, wind up tomorrow.

The competition, often called “the maker of rangatira”, offers a stage for young people to express their views and to lay down their challenges to an admiring but critical audience of peers, parents, whānau and judges.

Mana College’s Tane Mill was inspired by Tā Apirana Ngata who he described as a role model and good leader.

This isn’t Mill’s first time at Manu Kōrero and he said it was important to showcase “you [doing] you”, which fits the kaupapa for his speech which is “Proud to be me”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As an experienced speaker, Mill offered fellow competitors the advice to take deep breaths and be confident.

Eli Puna, from St Peter’s College in Gore, said he was inspired by the Treaty Principles Bill. He watched a lot of news to prepare and looked forward to hearing students from the North Island.

Eli’s speech was under the kaupapa: “My first 100 days in government, me as prime minister” in which he talked about what he would do for Māori.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This is Eli’s first time at Manu Kōrero nationals but his tips were to act confidently, project the voice and be as energetic as possible.

He encouraged other rangatahi to participate, spread the word, awareness and their feelings.

Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu