Air New Zealand's flight heading to Australia.

The Māori arm of the Public Service Association says the Government’s decision to axe as many as 7500 civil servants means irreplaceable skills and cultural expertise will ultimately be lost across the Tasman and they will join dozens of New Zealand police officers already contemplating heading to greener pastures.

PSA kaihautu Janice Panoho says the Government’s razor gang approach to public servants is like a wrecking ball.

She says many Māori and Pasifika public servants will cash up and head to Australia – where they will be welcomed with open arms.

“It’s really those back office staff, that they talk about. And they’re comms people, they’re our advisors, they’re our analysts, they’re our IT people, You lose that level of expertise, it’s very hard to get back.”

She says the current influx of immigrants won’t have the expertise to work with, or understand, indigenous communities.

New Zealand police officers are being tempted across the ditch by lucrative sign-on fees. Photo / George Heard

The exit of thousands of civil servants follows on recent raids by Australian police on New Zealand’s thinning blue line.

Hundreds of New Zealand police officers are weighing up lucrative sign on fees of up to $20k, along with relocation costs and rental support once they arrive at their Australian destinations.

A full page advert for police to join the Gold Coast force appeared on Tuesday - with even more financial and lifestyle incentives to make the move.

Instead of the normal eight months of retraining, Kiwi cops heading to the Gold Coast will instead undergo an intense four-month course.

According to the New Zealand Police website, an officer in training receives $56,219 rising to $75,063 in their first year, and $82,773 in their fifth year. Constables in the Northern Territory start at just over $100,000 a year, and an officer with 10 years’ experience could expect a $118,000 base salary.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell yesterday admitted that a number of experienced police staff would go, as New Zealand could not compete with offers they were receiving from Australia.

“We don’t want to lose our police officers. The Australians have been coming here for decades now, recruiting our police officers because they are so good. And it probably highlights the fact that they’ve got their own issues over there in terms of recruiting and retention,” Mitchell told RNZ’s Checkpoint.

“A lot of police officers choose not to go to Australia because they love their country, and they love the service that they provide, and particularly the community that they live in.

“And I think that although we will lose some [police officers] to Australia, I think that we’re going to have a substantial amount that choose to stay in New Zealand.”

A police officer, who asked not to be named, said a number of cops were doing it tough, and the move across the Tasman was purely financial.

“A lot of staff are finding it frustrating giving food vouchers to people who are constantly offending, like gang associates in state houses, yet the same officers are going to food banks themselves.

“Some officers are phoning in sick because they can’t afford gas to get to work as well as parking and food. Auckland is an expensive place to live.

“I know colleagues who have been to Kainga Ora seeking support but are unable to get help because they are employed fulltime.”

Police are currently weighing up a counter pay offer from the Government, and will vote on whether to take the new package or seek arbitration.

“I can’t even afford to rent a house for myself on my wage. And if I did, I’ll be left without food and gas money,” the officer said.

Additional reporting Gideon Porter, Waatea.News.Com and RNZ.