The thin blue line is shrinking.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Dozens of frustrated frontline police officers are waiting for sign-off from the New Zealand police force to head to Australia for higher-paying jobs, thousands of dollars sign-on fees and relocation costs.

The Herald can reveal of the 200 police officers who resigned from the New Zealand police last year, 50 are already working as police officers across the Tasman.

The Herald understands another 70 are waiting to leave New Zealand, with promises of tax-free sign-on fees as well as relocation costs of up to $25k. A police source said 25 officers from the Counties-Manukau police hub are in that waiting group.

One officer, who went to an Australian recruitment drive at Aotea Square, had thousands of credit card debts, but was assured his debt would be cleared by the Queensland Police department once he signed on, and relocation costs would also be paid to move him and his whānau to Australia.

Husband and wife New Zealand police officers were also offered even higher financial incentives to move.

The Australian raid on our cops comes at a time when families are struggling with the cost of living - especially in Auckland.

Foodbanks in Tamaki Makaurau have seen officers seeking food parcels to help support their whānau. Police do not have a discretionary fund available for officers who are struggling financially, a police spokesperson said.

Unlike nurses and firefighters, police officers are not legally able to strike and under the Police Act, police chiefs can not publicly discuss wage and salary negotiations.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell talked big in opposition about crime.

Officers spoken to by the Herald said they were frustrated by the “kick in the guts” wage offer from new Police Minister Mark Mitchell - especially when they had seen firefighters’ and nurses’ pay packets skyrocket, following industrial action.

“MItchell talks big in opposition but shows little support for frontline police now he has the power,” an officer, who asked not to be named, said.

“He talks big on gangs and crime but he’s not the one who faces the daily danger of dealing with gangs.

“Plus the Head Hunters’ donation to the local volunteer fire brigade was on Mitchell’s own patch of Wellsford.”

The officer said it was not a police vs firefighters vs nurses debate.

“The reality is our days start with uncertainty and ends the same way,” the officer said.

“The nurses and firefighters went on strike, and were supported by the public, and good luck to them, but we can not strike despite us facing dangerous and daily life and death situations.

“Yeah, it’s our jobs and what we signed up for but where’s our support?”

Queensland Police launched a campaign in 2023 to attract more New Zealand officers better pay and lifestyle.

Police can apply for up to 24 months leave without pay, providing their new roles are not conflicted.

To become a member of the Australian police force would mean resigning from the New Zealand police.

As well as the huge numbers of officers wanting out of the New Zealand police, the Herald has been told back office support officers are having to be retrained on Taser and firearms “as many will have to fill gaps in the frontline”.

Add to this stress, the Herald has been told the waiting list for those wanting to go to police college is down. Mitchell pledged at least 500 more frontline police officers over his first three-year term.

It is understood those who applied to join the police years ago but did not follow through have been re-contacted to see if they are still keen to join.

A police spokesperson said wage negotiations was a tough time for officers. The spokesperson said New Zealand police officers were a much-wanted commodity and they could not stop poaching raids from across the Tasman.

“We acknowledge the professionalism, pride and commitment that our people bring to their duties every day around the country.

“Several Australian police agencies have targeted recruitment campaigns for New Zealand police officers,” the spokesperson said.

“These are attributes that are sought after by other jurisdictions.

“Any employee wishing to take up paid employment with another organisation whilst on Leave Without Pay (LWOP) would need to get secondary employment approval under our policy. Police’s policy is to only approve secondary employment for up to 12 months. LWOP can be approved for up to 24 months.

“Since the beginning of 2023 around 200 officers have formally expressed an interest in leaving for Australia, and we are aware that just over 50 have done so.

“Despite the active recruitment from Australian agencies, overall constabulary attrition in 2023 was lower than in 2022, and at 4.4 per cent is lower than almost any other employer in New Zealand.

“Whilst a small number of serving NZ Police have moved to an Australian agency recently, some have already applied to come back to NZ Police.

“The bargaining process is ongoing but due to the statutory process around formal negotiations, by law, we are not permitted to comment further.”

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for Urban Māori authority Whānau o Waipareira.