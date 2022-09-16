The pounamu adze/toki unearthed in Tauranga's CBD has been described as a 'rare' find. Photo / Supplied

A pounamu toki unearthed from a building site in Tauranga's CBD may be more than 500 years old, archaeological investigations have found.

The greenstone tool, also known as an adze, has been described as a "very significant taonga".

It was found last month near The Strand, between Hamilton and Harington Sts, under a former carpark that will soon become JWL Investments' multi million dollar Northern Quarter development.

The Northern Quarter commercial building coming to the Tauranga waterfront. Photo / Supplied

Ken Phillips, archaeology consultant with Archaeologists BOP, said the adze was a "rare" find.

"Because the CBD and particularly The Strand was the location of early Māori settlement and cultivation, we anticipated finding evidence of this activity.

"However, the style of the adze suggests it is very old – probably pre AD1500. It is a very significant taonga."

He said local hapū Ngāi Tamarawaho settled on the Te Papa Peninsular at least 700 years ago. Early European commercial development began in The Strand area in the early 1860s.

Evidence of both had been found and Phillips hoped to find further archaeological features and artefacts before the site investigations wrapped up later this month.

He said the toki had been sent to Auckland for expert analysis, after which it would be returned to the hapu.

Ngāi Tamarawaho iwi monitor Barry Ngatoko told the Bay of Plenty Times he was called to the dig by Phillips to view an "exciting" find.

Barry Ngatoko, Ngāi Tamarawaho. Photo / Supplied

"It is spiritually enlightening to me, the feeling I get from seeing something like this our tūpuna (ancestors) used, how they shaped and made tools to work with - it is evidence of our existence at the time.

"I think it is very special, considering it has been underground for so long," Ngatoko said.

Ngāi Tamarawaho spokesperson Buddy Mikaere said the adze find was a "reminder of the traditional and cultural importance of this part of Tauranga".

He said it would have been a "truly valuable possession" and probably had a ceremonial function as well as being a woodworking tool.

Ngāi Tamarawaho spokesman Buddy Mikaere. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I would love to know how it came to be here. The site is not far from the Taumatakahawai pā site (Monmouth Redoubt) and the small beach below which is where the Takitimu ancestral waka – canoe – is said to have landed."

Ngāi Tamarawaho would likely loan the hapu to JWL Investments for display in the new building as an acknowledgement of the working relationship between the hapu and property trust.

Multi million dollar waterfront development

Construction on the 5500sq m Northern Quarter building is expected to start in January, with the first stage scheduled to be done by mid-2024. A second stage is in the design phase.

The building will feature premium grade office, commercial and hospitality spaces with four main street frontages.

JWL Investments project lead Jason Addison said it would also have a north-facing courtyard with all day sun, which was "pretty unique for the city centre".

He said the site had been in the trust's hands for years and it would own the building long term. It was working with First Principles Architects and Interior on the project.

It would have a "docklands" feel with contemporary elements and harbour views, and be a "landmark" and "destination" development for the CBD.

The Northern Quarter building will feature a north-facing courtyard. Image / Supplied

"The design reflects the connection to Tauranga Moana and the heritage of the site."

A five Green Star sustainability rating was being targeted.

"From the building materials to the floor plan we've taken a holistic approach to ensure our environmental impacts are low and the sustainability and durability of our materials is to an exemplary standard.

"It's a durable, iconic building for the people and the city."



Project timeline:

- Aug/Sept 2022 - Archaeological site testing

- Mid Sept – Demolition works

- Early Oct – Ground improvement works

- Jan 2023 – Physical construction commences

- Completion – Mid-2024

Source: JWL Investments