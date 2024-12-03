- A Kāpiti-based Mongrel Mob prospect was found with firearms and ammunition, prompting police investigations.
- Police used the Firearms Registry to identify new sources of firearms to the criminal underworld.
- To date, 66,777 licence holders, or 29%, have registered on the firearms register.
A Kāpiti-based Mongrel Mob prospect recently found with firearms and ammunition has been the catalyst for police identifying new sources of firearms to the criminal underworld – thanks to the Firearms Registry.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a Kāpiti Coast address on Friday, November 15.
They discovered a .22 rifle, a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, two .22 magazines, more than 400 rounds of .22 ammunition, 25 shotgun slugs and buckshot shotgun ammunition, as well as two rifle silencers, and a significant amount of cannabis.
A check on the serial numbers on the firearms seized against the Firearms Registry quickly revealed the identity of the licence holder who should have been in possession of the guns.