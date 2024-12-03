After confirming the firearms hadn’t been reported stolen, that licence holder was served with a firearms licence suspension, the first step to being revoked.

Their firearms were seized, and they are now facing criminal charges related to the unlawful supply of firearms.

Flowing from connections identified from the original seized firearms, further search warrants have been executed, with other alleged firearms diverters being linked through the firearms records now available to police from the Firearms Registry.

Police seized 14 firearms in Ashburton in an operation targeting illicit drugs. Photo / Supplied

“This is a great example of our communities being made safer because frontline police have been able to build a robust intelligence picture and follow good quality information from the Firearms Registry,” Wellington district investigations group’s Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears says.

“While the registry is not yet fully populated, it is already changing the game for us.

“Without the registry records linking the seized firearms to the suspect licence holders, the flow-on activity arguably would not have occurred.”

Te Tari Pūreke–Firearms Safety Authority executive director Angela Brazier says New Zealand is seeing the supply of black-market firearms being disrupted because of the Firearms Registry.

So far, a total of 66,777 licence holders have registered on the firearms register, which equates to 29% of the active licence-holder population.

“Police are now chasing down where registered firearms are supposed to be, and asking why firearms registered to a licence holder are not in their possession.

“The registry is the critical connection point to all of this and is closing a gap we’ve had in the system.”