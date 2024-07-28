NZ No 1 darts player Huapai Puha. Photo / PDC

Several of the best Māori darts players are set to contest the New Zealand Darts Masters alongside some of the world’s stars in Hamilton on August 16-17.

New Zealand number one Haupai Puha (Ngāti Porou) heads up an eight-member Oceanic team, including Ben Robb (Te Whakatōhea, Te Whānau ā Apanui) and Jonny Tata (Ngati Maniapoto, Te Āti Awa), while Australian number one Damon Heta will compete as a Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) representative after breaking into the world’s top 10 this year.

Ben Robb.

Newly crowned World Matchplay Champion Luke Humphries headlines the tournament, alongside fellow English 17-year-old teenage sensation Luke Littler, while reigning champion Rob Cross, also from England, returns to defend his title.

World number one Humphries will make his World Series of Darts debut at the Globox Arena event in Claudelands.