Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei's waka Te Kawau will escort Emirates Team NZ out to the America’s Cup racecourse each day. Photo / RNZ

Emirates Team New Zealand and Auckland iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have formed a partnership that will have Te Kawau, a traditional Māori waka, escort Taihoro and the team out to the America’s Cup racecourse each day during this year’s America’s Cup Match, which starts on October 12 in Barcelona, Spain.

This unique cultural showcase highlights New Zealand’s rich Māori heritage and maritime traditions on the global stage for local spectators and global TV audiences.

The name Te Kawau takes inspiration from the kawau (black cormorant/great cormorant) bird, which is renowned for its perseverance and navigational skills.

The name Te Kawau also references the Ngāti Whātua paramount chief Apihai Te Kawau who gifted the original 3000 acres (1200ha) of land to Governor Hobson for the establishment of Auckland city.

The presence of Te Kawau waka in Barcelona, crafted by renowned master carver Heemi Eruera and led by a seasoned crew from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, honours Māori seafaring and emphasises the strong and ongoing cultural exchange and mutual respect between Emirates Team New Zealand and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. This is part of the respect and continued strengthening of kotahitanga (unity) between both organisations.