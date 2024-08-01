Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei waka Te Kawau will provide water escort for America’s Cup boat Taihoro in Barcelona

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei's waka Te Kawau will escort Emirates Team NZ out to the America’s Cup racecourse each day. Photo / RNZ

Emirates Team New Zealand and Auckland iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have formed a partnership that will have Te Kawau, a traditional Māori waka, escort Taihoro and the team out to the America’s Cup racecourse each day during this year’s America’s Cup Match, which starts on October 12 in Barcelona, Spain.

This unique cultural showcase highlights New Zealand’s rich Māori heritage and maritime traditions on the global stage for local spectators and global TV audiences.

The name Te Kawau takes inspiration from the kawau (black cormorant/great cormorant) bird, which is renowned for its perseverance and navigational skills.

The name Te Kawau also references the Ngāti Whātua paramount chief Apihai Te Kawau who gifted the original 3000 acres (1200ha) of land to Governor Hobson for the establishment of Auckland city.

The presence of Te Kawau waka in Barcelona, crafted by renowned master carver Heemi Eruera and led by a seasoned crew from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, honours Māori seafaring and emphasises the strong and ongoing cultural exchange and mutual respect between Emirates Team New Zealand and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. This is part of the respect and continued strengthening of kotahitanga (unity) between both organisations.

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton has expressed enthusiasm for the integration of this cultural element.
Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei representatives will also participate in cultural performances and ceremonial events to promote Aotearoa New Zealand, its rich culture and strengthen relationships between our countries across Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain.

Grant Dalton, CEO of Emirates Team New Zealand, expressed enthusiasm for the integration of this cultural element: “We are a New Zealand team that represents our country, our culture and our innovation with great pride on the world stage, and for us the stage is not any bigger than the America’s Cup Match.

“We wanted to bring the strength of our culture to Barcelona and with us as we head out to the race course each day, which the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Te Kawau waka will do. The inclusion of the waka at this year’s America’s Cup is a testament to our deep respect for Aotearoa’s roots and a chance to share our living culture with the world. We are excited to see the blend of ancient traditions and modern competitive spirit.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei chairwoman Marama Royal said the iwi was humbled and honoured by the opportunity to awhi (support) Emirates Team New Zealand at a prestigious event.

“Taking our waka to Barcelona is a wonderful opportunity to share the vitality and depth of our Māori culture on a world stage. It’s more than performance; it’s a demonstration of kotahitanga (solidarity), our identity, resilience, and the enduring connection to our tīpuna (ancestors), while supporting a team who provide great mana for Aotearoa and all our peoples.”


