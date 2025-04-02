“The Government deliberately put a piggy bank out there [the grants] knowing full well we were the only leaders speaking out against the vaccine.
The Covid-19 grants came with a requirement for Destiny Church to report back on how the money was spent.
Stuff has reported it asked the ministry for copies of the reports from Destiny Church and learned they do not exist.
“In both contexts, the urgency and speed in which the ministry was expected to respond outweighed standard reporting requirements. Instead, in these situations, we worked collaboratively with our regions utilising their knowledge and existing relationships with community groups,” community programmes manager Serena Curtis said in a statement to Stuff.
Hannah Tamaki told the Herald the ministry never pursued reports.