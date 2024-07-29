“Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua represents all hapū and marae within its boundaries and the Kaipara is the breadbasket of the iwi since the arrival of our waka, Māhuhu-ki-te-rangi.

“It’s a question of guardianship of our moana of Kaipara.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua trustee Richard Nahi.

Last year, a memorandum between Waste Management and the Manuhiri Kaitiaki Charitable Trust, a subsidiary of the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust, was filed in the Environment Court.

In exchange for the settlement trust’s support, Waste Management has agreed to several conditions, including a return of 1060ha of Waste Management landholdings once the site is no longer required, $2 million to build six homes nearby, and a $10 million environment fund should the river be exposed to risk.





Pera Paniora in the High Court.

Pera Paniora, who is from Ngāti Whātua, says her iwi is challenging the decision made by the Environment Court.

“According to the interim decision, the commissioners and the judge said that had it not been for the support of Ngāti Manuhiri, they would have endorsed the original decision... to decline the resource consent.”

But, she also says it’s not about fighting with her whanaunga Ngāti Manuhiri.

“Ngāti Whātua is strong and resolute to ensure whanaungatanga is kept intact as much as possible - this is not about us fighting against Manuhiri. We are protecting the whenua.

“We continue to fight to ensure this does not go ahead. We will leave no stone unturned and, unfortunately, we are at this point today at the High Court.”

The case is expected to take a week, with other iwi such as Te Uri o Hau to present their arguments.