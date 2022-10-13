Mt Ruapehu in all its glory. Photo ? NZME

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

When news the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts - the biggest employer in the Central Plateau region - was going into voluntary administration, it came as a shock to locals, skiers, holiday makers and the iwi that has guardianship over the mountain, Ngāti Rangi.

They, like most, found out about RAL's demise at the same time as the rest of the world - via a press statement.

Despite having guardianship (kaitiaki) over their maunga and relationships with the Crown and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, Ngāti Rangi were not advised of the dire consequences the company was in until everyone else on Tuesday.

The 2018 Rukutia Te Mana Treaty settlement recognises Ngāti Rangi and their rangatiratanga over Ruapehu.

"Was our mana trampled on? Absolutely right it was," Ngāti Rangi chair Whetu Moataane told the Herald.

"We have a relationship with RAL and a deed of settlement with the Crown but to find out with everyone else through a press release was not the way we like to conduct business.

"Despite the decades of cultural support; despite the commitment enshrined in law; despite the existence of Te Pae Toka, we are bitterly disappointed that neither Ruapehu Alpine Lifts as an entity, or respective ministers of the Crown, thought to give us a heads-up or to consult with us about possible solutions to this crisis on koro.

"This is not just about the Ngāti Rangi view of what happens up on Ruapehu, but also our iwi response to our communities of being good hosts and good kaitiaki.

"We are not an iwi that just looks after our own, but have a responsibility to look after everyone in our community."

Moataane said Ngāti Rangi and the community had come together to take on many adversaries, including Covid and the recent job losses at RAL.

"Kai packs and welfare calls were made to ensure our community knew we were there for them.

"We are such a resilient community and are able to come together to support ourselves. To be told about the voluntary administration by a media release was a kick in the guts for Ngāti Rangi."

Moataane said the voluntary administration of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts was another dilemma they must face together, then see what ripple effect this has on and in the community.

"We will be having conversations with the regional business communities and RAL.

"We knew the writing for RAL was on the wall, but you would have thought let's have a conversation on where matters are at and how we can help each other out."

Whetu Moataane. Photo / Supplied

Tūroa Ski Area was established in the current location in 1978 under the authority of a licence granted by the Crown to the operating company at the time.

Moataane said on Tuesday as reporters headed up to RAL offices for comment from directors, none thought to stop and ask Ngāti Rangi's position of view.

"As the stream of reporters drove past our tari at 1 Mountain Rd, we were reminded that even with a Treaty settlement in place, media and ministers alike appear to forget their own law – namely Ahakoa haere te Karauna ki whea, ka haere hoki a Ngāti Rangi – that Where the Crown goes, so goes Ngāti Rangi.

"What the Crown and businesses need to realise is that Ngati Rangi is here forever. We are not going anywhere.

"We see governments and district councils come and go but we are here forever."

Moataane said Ngāti Rangi had been deeply involved with Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

"During the 1995-96 eruption, Ngāti Rangi, as an iwi, went to Koro Ruapehu and had karakia. In the subsequent years, Ngāti Rangi has continued to have a presence within the ski field business, including constructing the towers for the chairlifts. Since the eruption, Ngāti Rangi has always led the opening and closing karakia for the maunga, including the closing karakia held Monday."

In Ngāti Rangi's 2018 Deed of Settlement, the Crown acknowledged it had failed for many years to include Ngāti Rangi in the ongoing management arrangements for Tongariro National Park and this severely affected the ability of Ngāti Rangi to practise their tino rangatiratanga and kaitiakitanga over their sacred maunga, Ruapehu, and their wāhi tapu within the park, Moataane said.

"Rukutia Te Mana established that this was a breach of te Tiriti o Waitangi/the Treaty of Waitangi and its principles.

"We cannot understate the profound significance to Ngāti Rangi of Matua te Mana, Ruapehu maunga, from which the iwi draw life, sustenance, and inspiration."

Meanwhile, John Fisk has been appointed as Ruapehu Alpine Lifts voluntary administrator.

Fisk says he aims to "try to develop a plan that is going to result in something better than what it could be if it was just a liquidation".