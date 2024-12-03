Joint Nga Tamatoa/Polynesian Panther protest about the closing of a near by dance hall, popular with local youth. Photo / John Miler
The Auckland War Memorial Museum will showcase: Mana: Protest in Print, celebrating the multilingual newspaper Mana.
The exhibition highlights Mana’s role in amplifying Māori and Pacific voices.
Mana, published from 1977 to 1978, was crucial in advocating for social justice and land rights.
Tāmaki Paenga Hira (Auckland War Memorial Museum) is presenting Mana: Protest in Print, a new exhibition celebrating Mana, one of the first multilingual newspapers in Aotearoa for and by Māori and Pacific people.
The exhibition examines the paper’s enduring legacy in amplifying Māori and Pacific voices during a period of intense social and political change in Aotearoa from 1977-78.
Mana: Protest in Print opens on December 14.
Launched in June 1977, Mana was a groundbreaking platform for Māori and Pacific perspectives.
Its publication ensured communities had access to important information in their own languages, contributing to the preservation and celebration of Pacific and Māori identities during a pivotal moment in Aotearoa’s history.
The Mana Interim Committee, with the leadership of key figures, including Joris de Bres, Aiao Kaulima, Vapi Kupenga, Maulolo Asiata Matautia Wairaki Toevai, Nihi Vini, John Antonio and Nalesoni Tupou, along with associate editors John Minty, and later Tigilau Ness, shaped the paper’s unique content. These editorial voices were committed to elevating issues of land rights, identity, and political activism, self-determination and cultural pride.
During its time, Mana was also instrumental in covering the occupation of Takaparawhau Bastion Point, a defining moment in the history of Māori land rights activism. Its detailed reporting helped amplify the voices of protestors, drawing attention to the broader issues of Indigenous land sovereignty.
Mana: Protest in Print will feature original copies of the newspaper, photographs, and personal stories from those involved in its creation.
Visitors will gain insight into the cultural and historical context from which Mana emerged, the challenges faced by the newspaper’s contributors, and the community’s collective efforts to sustain this crucial voice.
“Mana was more than just a newspaper; it was a beacon of resistance, advocacy, and cultural pride for Māori and Pacific Islanders,” Wanda Ieremia-Allan, associate curator documentary heritage (Pacific Collections), Auckland Museum said.
“The legacy of Mana continues to resonate today and its vision for a more inclusive and informed society remains as powerful and relevant now as it was in 1977.”
“Mana challenges us to reflect on how we carry forward these values today. Are we standing up for equity and for the diverse voices that deserve to be heard? The story of Mana calls us to action – to honour its spirit by championing the values that build understanding and connection between us,” says Ieremia-Allan.
Mana: Protest in Print has been curated by Ieremia-Allan, Andrea Low, associate curator, contemporary world; and Paula Legel, associate curator, heritage publications. The exhibition is free with museum entry and is open from Saturday, December 14, 2024 until mid-2026.