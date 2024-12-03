The paper published articles in Māori, English, Samoan, Niuean, Tongan, Cook Islands Māori, Rotuman and Fijian.

Published fortnightly, Mana shared news relevant to Māori and Pasifika peoples and advocated for social justice at a time when mainstream media largely ignored those communities.

Mana Newspaper. Photo / Mana Interim Committee

It also provided connection and visibility for events, arts, profiles and other important information to Māori and Pacific communities.

While the paper’s print run was brief — ending in May 1978 — the impact of Mana on New Zealand’s media landscape, and its role in civil rights and protest movements in Aotearoa was significant.

Its publication ensured communities had access to important information in their own languages, contributing to the preservation and celebration of Pacific and Māori identities during a pivotal moment in Aotearoa’s history.

The Mana Interim Committee, with the leadership of key figures, including Joris de Bres, Aiao Kaulima, Vapi Kupenga, Maulolo Asiata Matautia Wairaki Toevai, Nihi Vini, John Antonio and Nalesoni Tupou, along with associate editors John Minty, and later Tigilau Ness, shaped the paper’s unique content. These editorial voices were committed to elevating issues of land rights, identity, and political activism, self-determination and cultural pride.

During its time, Mana was also instrumental in covering the occupation of Takaparawhau Bastion Point, a defining moment in the history of Māori land rights activism. Its detailed reporting helped amplify the voices of protestors, drawing attention to the broader issues of Indigenous land sovereignty.

Donna Awatere's group protesting against US nuclear submarine visits. L to R: Ana Meihana; Wiki Tawhara; Roimata Awatere; Donna Awatere. Photo / John Miller

Mana: Protest in Print will feature original copies of the newspaper, photographs, and personal stories from those involved in its creation.

Visitors will gain insight into the cultural and historical context from which Mana emerged, the challenges faced by the newspaper’s contributors, and the community’s collective efforts to sustain this crucial voice.

“Mana was more than just a newspaper; it was a beacon of resistance, advocacy, and cultural pride for Māori and Pacific Islanders,” Wanda Ieremia-Allan, associate curator documentary heritage (Pacific Collections), Auckland Museum said.

“The legacy of Mana continues to resonate today and its vision for a more inclusive and informed society remains as powerful and relevant now as it was in 1977.”

“Mana challenges us to reflect on how we carry forward these values today. Are we standing up for equity and for the diverse voices that deserve to be heard? The story of Mana calls us to action – to honour its spirit by championing the values that build understanding and connection between us,” says Ieremia-Allan.

Mana: Protest in Print has been curated by Ieremia-Allan, Andrea Low, associate curator, contemporary world; and Paula Legel, associate curator, heritage publications. The exhibition is free with museum entry and is open from Saturday, December 14, 2024 until mid-2026.