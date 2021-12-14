New name for South Taranaki District Council's iwi committee

The late Archie Hurunui suggested two possible names for the iwi liaison committee. Photo / Supplied

South Taranaki District's iwi liaison committee has been given a new name – Te Kāhui Matauraura – after a year's consideration.

The name was suggested by Taranaki reo and tikanga champion Archie Hurunui, who died in April.

In November last year the committee suggested that a formal Māori name be considered by council to reflect the significance of its work.

This January South Taranaki District Council approached Hurunui and Taranaki iwi's Wharehoka Wano for advice.

Hurunui suggested two names for consideration: Te Kāhui Matauraura and Te Kiri Rau Whero.

In discussions with Turangapito (Sandy) Parata, Te Kāhui Matauraura emerged as the favoured option.

The names were circulated to the four iwi represented on the committee and, after hui and workshops, the committee members unanimously agreed on the name last month.

The committee heard that Hurunui had said Te Kāhui Matauraura referred to "the Enlightened Ones", or knowledgeable guides and leaders.

Uraura also described the sixth level of the Māori heavens, imbuing the name with additional mana.

The name emphasised the mana of iwi committee members and the support and guidance they offered the committee.

On Monday night councillors accepted the recommendation of the committee and approved its renaming.