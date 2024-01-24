New Zealand Silver Ferns are the pinnacle of netball in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

As the Government rolls back Māori initiatives, at least one sports body is headed in the opposite direction.

Netball New Zealand has adopted a Wāhine First approach, which now includes formal ceremonies led by women.

Netball New Zealand president Tina Karaitiana (Ngāti Porou) says while sports like rugby, soccer or cricket are still male-dominated, netball is a uniquely women-dominated sport … and Māori are uniquely Aotearoa.

It made sense to combine the two.

“We’ve made a conscious decision to actually put women at the forefront. so when people, manuhiri, come into Netball New Zealand’s whare, they will be greeted and welcomed by women,” she told Waatea.News.Com.

Netball New Zealand president Tina Karaitiana.

“It doesn’t take anything away from any culture – for example at their most recent welcoming ceremony there were speeches in te reo, English and Samoan – all by women.”

With over 45 years involvement in all areas of the game, Karaitiana brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Karaitiana also has extensive experience on numerous boards and trusts at local, national and international level. These include Oceania delegate to World Netball (1999 - 2005), Sport & Recreation NZ (SPARC) board (2004 - 2007), Community Lotteries (2010 - 16), Lottery Community Facilities and Lottery Significant Projects (2016 - 2022). Local organisations she has been involved with include the NZCT, Gisborne RAC (2015 – 22), Chelsea Hospital Trustee and being a MWWL member.

Karaitiana acknowledges the personal achievements she has achieved in netball have shaped the person she is today.

She currently lectures master’s students at the TWOA Campus in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton) and runs a sole-trader consultancy and advisory business. Before becoming self-employed, she spent 23 years in print media.

Gideon Porter/Waatea.News.Com