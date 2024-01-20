Iwi arrived for the King’s hui. More than 7000 g have arrived at Turangawarwae Marae for todays talk fest. Video / Supplied

National Māori Development minister Tama Potaka has defended Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s absence from the national hui-ā-iwi at Ngāruawāhia, where many speakers have attacked the new coalition government’s policies towards Māori.

Potaka said today was a great day for hui. ”I think there’s confronting comments all over our communities.”

He said people saw a focus on unity and debating important issues.

There was a genuine feeling in communities that resources weren’t being shared to Māori, Potaka accepted.

There was a strong aspiration for unity, Potaka said.

Asked whether he supported the Treaty principles bill, Potaka said National would not support a referendum on the principles and restated the party’s position on supporting the bill through to select committee.

He didn’t believe it was a missed opportunity for Luxon not to be there.

The message he would take to Luxon was that it was a positive day, focused on unity and there were constructive messages coming from Māori

Potaka did not agree with some comments from leaders saying the government was underpinned by white supremacy, saying he did not believe that and felt those comments were “premature”.

Earlier RNZ reported that proceedings were under way at a national hui-ā-iwi being held in Ngāruawāhia convened by Kiingi Tuuheitia.

More than 100 members of Waikato Tainui welcomed a mass contingent of iwi, community, public service, and political representatives to Tūrangawaewae Marae.

Kiingi Tuuheitia extended the invite in December after iwi leaders highlighted the need for a unified response to coalition government policy affecting Māori and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Kiingitanga chief of staff Ngira Simmonds said this would be the first of a series of hui dedicated to empowering Māori voices, initiatives, strategies, and solutions.

“This hui will probably be a touch point and a reference for Māori for many years to come, we will all be able to say that at this time in this place we all agreed to this, and what we all know is there is power in kotahitanga.”

As guests gathered outside the marae this morning, a hot topic of discussion was the leaked Ministry of Justice document about the Government’s proposed Treaty Principles Bill.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi posted a screenshot of the leaked document on social media yesterday, saying it showed the Government’s “intentions to erase Te Tiriti o Waitangi”.

The screenshot showed commentary from the report’s author saying they expected the bill would be “highly contentious”.

“This is due to both the fundamental constitutional nature of the subject matter and the lack of consultation with the public on the policy development prior to select committee.”

It said there was a need for the legislation because the principles of the Treaty were not defined in legislation, and “their importance requires there be certainty and clarity about their meaning”.

Waititi wrote: “Let this be the fuel to our fire! See you all on Saturday! We do not surrender! We do not cede!”

Te Tiriti o Waitangi will be a central point of discussion on Saturday, with a dedicated breakout session focused on the Treaty of Waitangi and proposed reforms.

The Government has been met with multiple challenges from Māori over its policies, with Ngāi Te Rangi filing an application for an urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing over its stance on te reo Māori.

Māori health advocates also lodged an application for an urgent hearing over government intentions to shut down Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority.

More recently, Waikato-Tainui, the hosts of the hui, filed action against the Government in the High Court seeking a declaration from the Crown that it affirms the rights and interests of Waikato-Tainui.

Speakers at today’s hui include legal experts, former prime ministers and prominent, highly respected members of Māori communities nationwide.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will not be attending. He said he was fully supportive of the event, but described it as being primarily for Māoridom, not politicians.

Instead he was sending National MPs Tama Potaka and Dan Bidois as government representatives.

The breakout sessions will begin after the pōwhiri, followed by a plenary session, and the hui will be closed with a kauhau (address) from Kiingi Tuuheitia.

