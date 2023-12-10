Ngati Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber is calling for a Hui-a-Iwi to gather thoughts on the way forward. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ngāti Kahungunu, like many iwi, is concerned about the Government’s direction and has called a Hui-a-Iwi to discuss its approach moving forward.

The new Government’s first joint announcement included the intent to remove the Māori Health Authority, Māori wards in local government, Māori involvement in the governance of natural resources, Māori language in government departments, the rights of the whānau of some Māori children, government services being delivered to Māori, Smokefree New Zealand, the jurisdiction of the Waitangi Tribunal, and Māori rights under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chairman Bayden Barber said it was astonishing that the Government has focused so early on removing policies designed to improve Māori health and wellbeing outcomes.

“Our life expectancy is already eight years shorter than non-Māori so their stance on smokefree policy and the health reforms designed to improve this situation is disgraceful.”

When asked about the review of Treaty principles within existing government legislation, Barber said his ancestor Harawira Mahikai signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“As signatories to Te Tiriti o Waitangi we would expect that there would be clear engagement and that any ‘review’ of Te Tiriti principles or anything like it would need to be agreed by all parties. This hasn’t happened, so we will fight this to the highest court if need be.”

The statements made by the Government coalition have been seen by many as a frontal attack on Māori.

“We will not stand by and let this just happen,” Barber said.

“Politicians, iwi leaders, community organisations, marae and whānau are mobilising to take action.”

Barber was part of the Kīngitanga’s 165th-year commemoration in Auckland last weekend. Kīngi Tūheitia took the opportunity to discuss with iwi leaders that attended how to best organise a response to the attacks.

“It’s in our best interests that we meet as Ngāti Kahungunu to discuss how we move forward in light of the Government’s position statements thus far,” he said.

The Māori Party and other groups have organised protests against these Government announcements. Many people understandably have deep feelings about the statements that have been made by Government.

“This is a three-year marathon, not a sprint. A sensible and wise government would sit down and talk to its treaty partner rather than unilaterally remove our hard-won legal rights,” Barber said.

“We invite this Government to come to Ngāti Kahungunu and meet with us. Mā te ihu me te rae ka tau te rangimārie, it is through face-to-face dialogue that solutions are best found.”

The Hui-a-Iwi is being held on Saturday, December 16, at Waimarama Marae and starts with a pōwhiri at 9am.

The purpose of the Hui-a-Iwi is to bring Kahungunu together to discuss the impact the Government’s announced changes will have on each region, and to communicate and co-ordinate the key elements of a Kahungunu three-year strategy that will be presented at the National Hui for Unity being hosted by Kiingi Tuheitia at Turangawaewae Marae, Ngaruawahia on January 20, 2024.

“We recognise that this is a busy time of year, however, this is an important kaupapa and requires a co-ordinated approach, and a Hui-a-Iwi is the best way to unite our iwi voice,” Barber says.

Waimārama Marae whānau are prepared to host the hundreds who will attend. Sport Hawke’s Bay has been engaged to support the day by hosting activities for children in the newly resurfaced tennis court area.

A bus is being made available to support those who need a ride to Waimārama from central Hastings.

Inquiries can be made to the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Office on 0800 524 864 or email waiorak@kahungunu.iwi.nz. On the day, a livestream link will be available from the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/kahungunu/

