The ingoa featured in this list are those registered with Te Tari Taiwhenua from July 10, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

The Department of Internal Affairs has announced the top Māori pēpi/baby names for 2023/24.

Aroha/Te Aroha was the most popular for kōtiro/girls, with 164 given the name.

The top name for tama/boys for the year is Ariki/Te Ariki with 111 pēpi carrying the ingoa/name.

Te Tari Taiwhenua has released a list of the top Māori baby names since 2013 but last year was the first time the list was published on Matariki, aligned to the Māori lunar calendar.

