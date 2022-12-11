Dale Stephens will contest the Christchurch Central seat for National. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Māori tourism leader Dale Stephens will stand for National in Christchurch Central for next year’s election.

Stephens (Te Rarawa) will go up against Labour’s Duncan Webb.

Stephens is the director of Māori partnership at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise in Christchurch, leading a team focused on growing Māori businesses internationally. He also serves as the chair of NZ Māori Tourism.

“Having spent my career focused on delivering outcomes, most recently for our local businesses growing their presence on the world stage, I want to use those skills to deliver for Christchurch Central on the issues that matter to them,” he said yesterday.

Stephens says his immediate plan is to “get to work” straight away.

“My priority now is meeting as many people across Christchurch Central and fighting for the right to represent them on the issues that matter.”

The move by a number of high profile Māori into the ranks of National, comes on the back of the victory in Hamilton West of Tama Potaka, who won the seat for the blue team.



