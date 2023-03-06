Former Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Christopher Finlayson, (left) and trust chairman Graeme Riesterer sign the Whakatohea Agreement in Principle at Parliament in November 2018. Photo/Supplied

Former Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Christopher Finlayson, (left) and trust chairman Graeme Riesterer sign the Whakatohea Agreement in Principle at Parliament in November 2018. Photo/Supplied

Te Whakatōhea will sign its Treaty claims settlement on May 27, 2023, the 183rd anniversary of seven of its rangatira signing Te Tiriti o Waitangi in Opotiki.

Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust chairman Graeme Riesterer told Waatea News.Com it will be a day of remembrance as well as celebration for the iwi, which has been battling for justice for 135 years.

Riesterer said the $100 million settlement will be transformational for Whakatōhea and the Ōpōtiki community, enabling much-needed financial investment, increasing employment opportunities and improving living conditions for everyone in the rohe.

Outside of the financial redress, the settlement provides a platform to support the growth and protection of whānau, whenua and moana.

Opotiki, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand. Photo / Ulrich Lange

The health, education, and wellbeing of whānau will be prioritised under the mana of Whakatōhea, and Riesterer says there will also be investment in the cultural capability of whānau including reo, tikanga, waiata and kapa haka.

The Crown and Whakatōhea initialled a Deed of Settlement on December 23, 2021.

Whakatōhea first attempted to settle the historical Whakatōhea raupatu claims against the Crown in the 1990′s. For over 25 years their elders have waited for another opportunity to settle.

In October 2016, the Whakatōhea Pre Settlement Claims Trust (WPCT) was set up to progress Treaty settlements with the Crown. The trust collectively represents about 15,000 whānau, and has representation from marae, hapū and the Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board.

The Trust initialled the Deed of Settlement in 2021 and May 27, 2023 will be a day for Whakatōhea to celebrate.



