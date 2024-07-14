Daniela Cicero (Italian) – wearable arts artist and fashion designer.
Tracey Tawhiao says the theme of this year’s Matariki exhibition – Esoteric Revelation – comes from “inside out”.
“Art is an expression that comes from inside and manifests into a creative expression or art work to be shared. The celestial event, Matariki, is not merely an astronomical occurrence but a phenomenon infused with creation and creative energy.
“There are ebbs and flows in the stars, determining where and when they reveal themselves. Right now, we can all connect to the star cluster’s energy at its most potent.
“Our awareness of these stars serves as a powerful flow from our sky Ranginui to our earth Papatūānuku. Everything these artists have produced for this exhibition is connected to the sacred feminine of Matariki.”