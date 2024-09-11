Māori Wards: Councils resentful about funding a poll put on them by coalition’s agenda

Kaipara and Upper Hutt councils rescinded decisions to establish Māori wards, while Kaipara District Council’s decision to do away with the seats mean they are facing a legal challenge from Ngāti Whātua iwi.

Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter said the polling would cost his council an estimated $350,000.

“It’s a cost that we resent, quite frankly, and I think that’s the case across the vast majority of local government. It’s an imposition by the Government in the face of decisions that we’ve already made to have Māori wards and constituencies,” Ponter said.

Ponter said he felt the Government had assumed that local authorities would capitulate with the legislation and step back from the wards.

“In fact, local authorities are sticking to their guns. We’re well down the road on Māori wards and constituencies and we see no reason to change our course as a consequence,” Ponter said.

Ponter said it was unlikely that any of the councils forced to hold the referendums would have budgeted for the expense.

“When it all adds up it’s many tens of millions of dollars that’s [sic] unnecessary and could be used on core infrastructure – on the day-to-day basics of local government – which central government is so keen for us to focus on,” he said.

Auckland City Council did not currently have Māori wards but said the Government’s changes to the law requiring public polling ahead of a decision to introduce them may impact plans to include the seats in the future.

A spokesperson for the council said a decision on whether to establish the seats would need to be made by September 2026 and – if a valid petition was received in response to that decision – that would require a poll to be held.

“A standalone poll is estimated to cost $3.5 million; a poll included as part of elections is estimated to cost $155,000. A poll could be held in conjunction with an election if a petition was received within a period of 103 days prior to an upcoming election but would otherwise need to be a standalone poll.” the spokesperson said.

The mayor of South Wairarapa said the Government had overreached in forcing councils to hold a referendum on the wards.

Mayor Martin Connelly said the poll would cost roughly $2 per resident and it was an additional expense ratepayers did not want.

“This should have been something that was left entirely for local government and we made it quite clear in our resolution that we spend the money reluctantly and we do so because we are forced to by central government,” Connelly said.

Connelly said central government’s imposition of additional costs upon councils was a major source of grievance within local government.

He said he counted the requirement for the referendums alongside other expenses foisted on councils such as the management of liquor licensing and upgrading drinking water standards.

Horowhenua District Council chief executive Monique Davidson said there would be costs associated with a decision in either direction.

Davidson highlighted a decision report presented to the council in early September which said a call to reverse the inclusion of Māori wards would require a representation review as population increase and movement since the introduction of wards in 2019 meant two wards no longer met the representation threshold.

“Consultants will need to be engaged to develop options of any representation review; similarly, consultants will be engaged as part of the 2025 election process to include the referendum if required. These costs are estimated to be up to $30,000,” the report stated.

Davidson said the money would be found by making savings in existing budgets.