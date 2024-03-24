Māori students honoured with scholarships and awards for outstanding achievements

Recipient Jade Davis with Erica Stanford and Willie Apiata.

Whānau and friends joined their loved ones last week at the C Company Memorial House in Gisborne to celebrate 13 Māori students receiving the 2024 Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion memorial scholarships and awards in recognition of their dedication and outstanding achievements.

“These scholarships pay homage to the brave men of the 28th [Māori] Battalion and commemorate Victoria Cross winner Second Lieutenant Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Ngarimu,” said Education Minister and Ngarimu chair Erica Stanford.

The scholarships were established in 1945 to assist Māori achievers to succeed in education and to contribute as leaders in New Zealand and overseas. Over 300 of them have been awarded.

This year’s awardees include a doctoral candidate, four master’s students, four undergraduate students, two vocational education and training students, and two secondary school students.

“The recipients are a true testament to the essence of these special awards and are an inspiration to us all,” Stanford said.

2024 Ngarimu scholarships and awards recipients

Dr Monty Soutar ONZM (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Kahungunu)

Heremia McGarvey (Tūhoe)

Maraea Coleman (Ngāti Porou)

Pounamu Wharehinga (Ngāti Porou, Tūhoe)

Te Atamihi Papa (Ngāti Korokī kahukura, Waikato Maniapoto)

Ashton Thrupp (Tūhoe, Te Aitanga-ā-Māhaki, Ngā Ariki Kaiputahi)

Miria Haora (Ngati Pūkenga, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Whātua)

Jade Davis (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāi Tai, Te Whakatōhea)

Melba Pakinga (Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Hako, Ngāti Korokoro)

Aramoana Mohi-Maxwell (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Tarāwhai, Ngāti Whakaue, Tapuika, Ngāti Parekāwa, Ngāi te rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Ruanui)

Te Atawhai Kaa (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou)

Te Hiiri Ponga (Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi, Tūwharetoa, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Tumango, Ngāti Apa)

Hinemaiaia Pitiroi (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāpuhi)

Ngaawaimarino Simpkins (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wahiao, Ngāpuhi)

This year there is a new addition to the awards, which encourages Māori learners from years 7 to 13 to compete in a waiata composition competition.





“The competition was developed to encourage Māori learners to explore their creativity and increase their awareness and understanding of the contribution the 28th [Māori] Battalion soldiers, pouaru and community, made to whānau, hapū, iwi, and the shape of our modern nation,” Stanford said.





Submissions for the competition will be open from April.