Dame Lisa Carrington and husband Michael Buck take in the mural unveiled in central Auckland to celebrate Carrington's career.

Nominations for the Māori Sports Awards are now open.

The 34th Trillian Trust Māori Sports Awards will be hosted by Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Trust at Mercury Baypark Arena in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, November 30.

The black-tie event attracts more than 1000 dignitaries, celebrities and sportspeople who gather to honour the achievements of Māori athletes, administrators and coaches.

This year’s ceremony will pay tribute to Olympic gold medallists Dame Lisa Carrington, Ellesse Andrews and Stacey Waaka, as well as Māori Sports Hall of Fame inductee Riki Ellison (Ngāi Tahu) — the first New Zealander to play American football professionally in the United States and the first to win a Super Bowl.