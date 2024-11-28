Dillastrate band members Henare Kaa and Tim Driver.





“Holding On” features a pedal steel guitar, a first for the band, introducing a distinct country-roots sound influenced by artists such as The Eagles and The Teskey Brothers.

The single follows a string of 2023 releases and is part of their new album, ‘Ngā Pounamu’. The album champions te reo Māori through its bilingual tracks and te ao Māori themes, an intentional focus for Dillastrate.

The pair are known for their waiata Ko Tātou Te Ahi (produced in collaboration with Tiki Taane) which was selected as the theme for New Zealand Cricket worldwide. They have also gained traction for their bilingual single Party In My Head (Tāwara Ana) and their Waiata Anthems releases Ko Tātou Te Ahi and Taku Aroha.

“We ultimately want to amplify te reo and te ao Māori through what we know best – music,” said Kaa.

Dillastrate's latest album.

Formed in the wake of Aaron Tokona’s legendary AHoriBuzz, Dillastrate comprises Kaa (Ngāti Porou) and Tim Driver, a multi-instrumentalist handling keyboards, bass synth, loops, and vocals. Known for blending diverse genres – from reggae and country, to pop and drum and bass – the duo’s work is deeply rooted in the Aotearoa live music scene.

“Our background has always been in live performance,” Driver said.

“‘Ngā Pounamu’ is the result of a year-long recording journey, working with artists across Aotearoa. We didn’t have a set direction going in; the album authentically represents what came up in each writing room.”

Dillastrate’s reputation as live performers has been honed through years of touring alongside global legends, including members of The Rolling Stones.

The band has announced plans for a New Zealand and international tour in early 2024, and festival appearances.

Holding On and Ngā Pounamu is available on all streaming platforms.