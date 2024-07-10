Law professor Dr Valmaine Toki. Photo / National Iwi Chairs Forum

Law professor Dr Valmaine Toki (Ngāti Rehua, Ngāti Wai, Ngāpuhi) has been appointed a leading role in the United Nations advancing the rights of indigenous peoples.

Her role as chair of the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples was announced during the 17th session of the UN Expert Mechanism, a subsidiary of the Human Rights Council with over 700 indigenous participants.

During her mihi at the conference in Geneva, Toki thanked her colleagues for supporting her appointment.

“As you know the mandate of the Expert Mechanism is to give advice to the Human Rights Council and to assist member states and indigenous peoples to realise the end of the declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples.”