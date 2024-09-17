Advertisement
Māori Language Week: Waimahara: Artwork that sings with you in world-first

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Waimahara by Graham Tipene.

Waimahara, an extraordinary interactive new Māori artwork completed last year in Auckland’s Myers Park, will spring to life again with mesmerising light and sound displays in response to special waiata to celebrate Māori Language Week.

Just sing a special waiata and the artwork listens and responds, accompanying you with an awe-inspiring display of light and sound.

Commissioned by Auckland Council, this unique creation by artist Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Hāua, Ngāti Manu), technology experts IION, and skilled composers features two original waiata for the project.

Since its launch in December 2023, Waimahara has captivated visitors with a dynamic and immersive experience, where every movement and natural element influences its captivating displays.

Waimahara is the brainchild of Tipene who, with IION and a composer team that have written two original waiata for the work, wants people to be fully immersed in the experience.

Tipene told the Herald in July plenty of people will get a thrill from Waimahara.

“If you learn one of the waiata and sing it into the sculptural sensor positioned on the boardwalk, you’ll trigger an elaborate audio and light response to accompany you,” explained Auckland councillor Richard Hills. “Or if you prefer not to sing, you can still watch others perform or experience a more subtle, ambient display of light and sound with your presence in the underpass.”


