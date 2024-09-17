Waimahara by Graham Tipene.

Waimahara, an extraordinary interactive new Māori artwork completed last year in Auckland’s Myers Park, will spring to life again with mesmerising light and sound displays in response to special waiata to celebrate Māori Language Week.

Just sing a special waiata and the artwork listens and responds, accompanying you with an awe-inspiring display of light and sound.

Commissioned by Auckland Council, this unique creation by artist Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Hāua, Ngāti Manu), technology experts IION, and skilled composers features two original waiata for the project.

Since its launch in December 2023, Waimahara has captivated visitors with a dynamic and immersive experience, where every movement and natural element influences its captivating displays.