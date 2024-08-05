An estimated 10,000 people at Parliament after the Hikoi to protest the proposed seabed and foreshore legislation. Photo / AFP / RNZ

Deputy Prime Minister leader Winston Peters says a proposed change to the Marine and Coastal Areas Act will bring the test for Māori customary rights back in line with longstanding practice.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith intends to introduce an amendment to overturn a Court of Appeal judgment that lowered the threshold that to get customary marine title an iwi or hapu must prove it exclusively used and occupied an area from 1840 to the present day, without substantial interruption.

Peters says that test was in Labour’s original Foreshore and Seabed Act, which he supported, but the current act cooked up by National and Te Pāti Maori had proved expensive and divisive, pitting iwi against iwi for control of the coast.

“Now you’ve got this argument going on about Māori owning the sea. We know as Pasikifa people nobody owns the sea. It’s a gift of God and we’ve used it as our highway all of our history and all of our DNA. That’s what makes Māori history important but you’ve got people defying gravity and saying European concepts of ownership are what would fit Māori,” Peters said.