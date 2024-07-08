Wellingtonians can expect to see some fresh faces on the field as Police deploy 10 new graduates on to the streets.
Newly-titled Constable Hine-Moana Foster (Ngati Porou, Tainui) called it a privilege to be part of the new beat team.
The team is part of the 500 officers planned to help police to reduce crime and improve public safety by the end of 2025, as promised by Associate Police Minister Casey Costello.
Foster is the only Māori graduate from wing 375 deployed to the Wellington community beat team.
“As the only Māori wāhine in my wing it was an honour and a privilege but also it comes with its trials because there’s always times where you feel like you’re by yourself or on the outskirts but that’s where our mana [is]”