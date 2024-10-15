Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Māori Business Leaders Awards: Celebrating Māori excellence in business

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
CEO Georgia Latu (in red pants) received the Young Māori Business Leader Award in 2022 for Pōtiki Poi, the world’s largest poi-manufacturing business. She's pictured with her mum and guests from event sponsor the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated nights of the year, as the Ngā Tohu Kaiārahi Pakihi Māori o Aotearoa | Aotearoa Māori Business Leaders Awards return on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the University of Auckland.

This biennial event honours outstanding Māori achievements in business, shining a spotlight on those whose innovation, leadership and commitment to Māori values are shaping the future of business in Aotearoa and beyond.

Since their inception in 2003, the awards have evolved into a platform that acknowledges individual success and celebrates the collective impact of Māori enterprise on communities and the nation.

Hosted by the Business School, this year’s awards will recognise excellence across six categories, each highlighting the unique contributions of Māori in the business world.

Professor Carla Houkamau.
Professor Carla Houkamau (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu, Pākehā) says the event not only recognises individual excellence but also celebrates the collective spirit of Māori entrepreneurship.

“We are proud to host an evening that brings together leaders from across the business community and political spectrum to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of Māori to our business landscape,” Houkamau says.

The Business School also acknowledges the generous support of the event’s sponsors: BNZ, Asia New Zealand Foundation, He Kai Kei Aku Ringa – Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, NZ Māori Tourism, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Tohu Wines and Callaghan Innovation.

University of Auckland
Building on the powerful moments of past ceremonies, the 2024 awards promise to be a night filled with manaakitanga, emotion and inspiration.

In 2022, tears, tunes, te reo Māori and outstanding talents were embraced and honoured.

Teenage CEO Georgia Latu (Kai Tahu, Ngāpuhi) received the Young Māori Business Leader Award for her enthusiasm, imagination, hard work and drive to launch and run Pōtiki Poi, the world’s largest poi-manufacturing business.

This year’s celebration will once again bring together influential leaders and changemakers of all ages from across Aotearoa.

With a vision of Whakatō te kākano, marotiritiri ai te māra, ka māea ngā hua (Plant the seed, cultivate the garden, reap the benefits), the awards continue to highlight Māori business excellence.

