CEO Georgia Latu (in red pants) received the Young Māori Business Leader Award in 2022 for Pōtiki Poi, the world’s largest poi-manufacturing business. She's pictured with her mum and guests from event sponsor the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

CEO Georgia Latu (in red pants) received the Young Māori Business Leader Award in 2022 for Pōtiki Poi, the world’s largest poi-manufacturing business. She's pictured with her mum and guests from event sponsor the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated nights of the year, as the Ngā Tohu Kaiārahi Pakihi Māori o Aotearoa | Aotearoa Māori Business Leaders Awards return on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the University of Auckland.

This biennial event honours outstanding Māori achievements in business, shining a spotlight on those whose innovation, leadership and commitment to Māori values are shaping the future of business in Aotearoa and beyond.

Since their inception in 2003, the awards have evolved into a platform that acknowledges individual success and celebrates the collective impact of Māori enterprise on communities and the nation.

Hosted by the Business School, this year’s awards will recognise excellence across six categories, each highlighting the unique contributions of Māori in the business world.