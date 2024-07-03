Lock Max Hicks (Ngai Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) says the wānanga and learning the waiata was inspiring.

The 28 Māori Battalion’s last surviving soldier, Tā Rāpata ‘Bom’ Gillies.

“Really inspiring, get to learn a bit more about the sacrifice our people made.

“My great-great-grandfather was in the 28 Māori Battalion, George Te Kati Gardiner. He fought in Gallipoli, Crete, France, Italy”

Almost 7000 Māori served in the world wars. Many of them died on foreign soil. But their valour and bravery have never been forgotten.

Prop Marcel Renata of Pare Hauraki says the Māori Battalion song is one of reflection

Members of the 28th Maori Battalion march up Nias Track to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in 1940.

“It’s a song that we used to sing as kids growing up, everyone kind of sung it but to know a little bit more about it and to relate to the Māori All Blacks is special.”

Wright says it’s about instilling pride among the ranks, and adds that coming together both on and off the field is key.

“Mōku ake, ko te whāinga kia whakapono rātou ki tō rātou ao māori, ki whakakīkī i ngā kete o ēnei kaitākaro e pai ai tā rātou hoki ki te kāinga me te pīrangi kai anō.”

“For me the goal is for them to believe in themselves as Māori, for them to learn more so that when they go home, they’re keen to learn more.”

Māori All Blacks v Japan XV, live on Whakaata Māori and Māori+.