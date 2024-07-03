The Māori All Blacks have put their twist on the wartime anthem of the Māori Battalion’s march to victory as they come together to wānanga about Māori history and culture.
This week the team started to learn about the 28th Māori Battalion, strengthening the Māori spirit within themselves
Māori All Blacks pou tikanga Te Wehi Wright says instilling these stories into the team is important as they prepare for their next match
“Tēnei kapa he ope e kuhu ana ki te mura o te ahi. Engari, he ope e whakahihiko ana i te ngākau o te tamaiti Māori kei te kāinga e mātaki ana i a rātou”
“Like the Māori Battalion, this team enters their own cauldron of fire. But they also light up the hearts and minds of our young people back home” he said.