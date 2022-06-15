Miria Flavell is part of the M9 event on Friday night at Auckland's Civic Theatre. Photo / Supplied

Proud māmā-of-two and clothing entrepreneur Miria Flavell is nervous that she will be sharing the stage on Friday with so many of her heroes.

Flavell (Ngati Rangiwewehi), who hails from Rotorua, is one of nine wāhine Māori panelists set to speak at Auckland's Civic Theatre's M9 Matariki event on Friday.

She is honoured to represent Māori voices alongside some of her own role models who include broadcasters Stacey Morrison, (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), TV presenter Miriama Kamo (Ngāi Tahu/Ngāti Mutunga) and designer Kiri Nathan (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hauā)

"When I was first approached, I was nervous. I've looked up to some of these women for so many years, and they've been hugely influential to me," Flavell said.

Other wahine toa on the panel include singer Anika Moa (Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri), psychiatrist and professor in indigenous research Dr Hinemoa Elder (Ngāti Kurī, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi), film producer Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi), multi-disciplinary artist Lisa Reihana (Ngāpuhi, Ngati Hine, Ngaituteauru, Ngāi Tūpoto), Nuku founder and business leader Qiane Matata-Sipu (Te Waiohua ki te Ahiwaru me te Ākitai, Waikato, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao, Cook Islands), award-winning developer and game creator and Maru Nihoniho (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu).

While she acknowledges her wāhine Māori role models, she also has several much closer to home. Her mother Erana Hond-Flavell, and her aunties, who are journalists, Mereana Hond and Aroaro Tāmati, have demonstrated to her how strong women can lead, serve, and inspire.

Flavell is the founder of Hine Collection - an activewear clothing brand designed to empower and give confidence to women, and owns The Movement NZ gym. She also has her own podcast called The Social Miria.

Her approach to balancing business and motherhood will inform discussion around the theme of the M9 event, which is; 'Matariki Rau Mahara - The Power of Reflection.' Encouraging people into healthier lifestyles has been her mission and she hopes she can convey the message to Friday's audience.

As M9 draws closer, the entrepreneur's thoughts have been turning towards Matariki and how she can further incorporate the celebration into her family's traditions.

"It's been really important to my family, especially for my parents. My children already learn about it at kura, and I'm learning more about it myself too." This year marks the first time that the New Zealand public will celebrate Matariki as an official public holiday. For Flavell, she says that it could not come soon enough. "It should have been this way a long, long time ago, but it's a step in the right direction," Flavell said.

