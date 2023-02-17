Cilla Ruha will be among the speakers at M9 on February 21.

A music manager, choreographer, artistic producer, fearless game-changer, all-round creative, and Kōkā – Cilla Ruha is a dynamic force to be reckoned with.

Next week Ruha will be adding a new line to her resume as a kaikōrero for M9 - the Māori oratory and performance event set to return on February 21 at the Auckland Civic Theatre. Preceding Te Matatini, the theme for this instalment of M9 is Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer’s perspective.

Presented by broadcaster Stacey Morrison, the lineup includes a range of renowned kaihaka in Aotearoa, including long-time broadcaster Matai Smith, multi-award-winning musician Troy Kingi, veteran kaihaka practitioner Kura Te Ua, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi, his clinical psychologist and advocate for decolonisation Dr Kiri Tamihere, Māori TV presenter Peata Melbourne, and Māori businessman and New Zealand Rugby deputy chairman Bailey Mackey.

Each orator will share their experience of kapa haka and its impact on their lives personally and professionally. With a masters degree in mātauranga Māori, Ruha believes in haka as an indigenous framework for education.

M9 producer Ria Hall cannot wait to see what Ruha will bring to the evening.

“Cilla is a creative thinker who isn’t afraid to be bold,” said Hall.

“I’m excited about what she will bring to the M9 stage through all of her experiences as a kaihaka, a māmā, a wife, a businesswoman and an unapologetic indigenous disruptor.”

Upon the wisdom of her indigenous education framework, Ruha rose as lead creative navigator and director of InDigiNation Music, a kaupapa that lives to “immerse the world in Māori music” and “empower indigenous artists to be creative forces for good”, she said.

Ruha is the quiet force behind a lot of influential Māori music, including TEEKS and Rob Ruha, Kaaterama and rangatahi sensations Ka Hao. She frames her music management role to align with Māoritanga, and knows herself to be the “kāpehu” or the “creative navigator” of these artists.

It was kapa haka that inspired Ruha’s love for waiata, which is a theme she will explore in her kōrero at M9 and director Hall can attribute to this.

“Cilla is an exponent performer of kapa haka - dynamic, sharp, poised, something that you can see throughout her professional career also.”

Previously sold out during Matariki, M9 is the meeting point between modern-day TED Talks and the age-old practice of Māori oratory and performance. Accessible to all people of Aotearoa, M9 celebrates Te Ao Māori through whakaaturanga, whakaari, and whakawhiti kōrero - presentation, performance, and conversation.

“Kapa haka allows for the ultimate connection to Māoritanga and its presence in our lives is more than performance. Our haka and waiata give us strength that we can carry into other parts of our lives. We can’t wait to explore this topic more alongside Te Matatini,” said Hall.

The M9 event runs from 7.30pm-10.30pm on Tuesday, February 21. Starting at $69, limited tickets are available at ticketmaster.co.nz.



