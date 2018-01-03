Local Focus: People 'swarm' home to work in Opotiki

Ōpōtiki local Johnny Tihore is back working on the land he grew up on.
He's returned home after five years in the mines of Australia, and he says primary businesses like New Zealand Manuka are encouraging others to return to the region.
"I just like the vision of what this company is doing for our people down the coast. They are creating employment. They're giving something to the people, that is the biggest thing."
Johnny wanted his children to enjoy all the benefits of growing up in New Zealand and was concerned they were missing out on learning about their culture.
"I was asking them to sing the national anthem and they'd start singing the Australian anthem. I was shocked. It's definitely been good for my kids and my partner, being back home. We are close to the sea, and we are home. This place, this is our home."