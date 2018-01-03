Local Focus: People 'swarm' home to work in Opotiki

New Zealand Manuka CEO, Karl Gradon is proud to be working on local projects like their Maungaroa Station Plantation - the largest manuka plantation in the country with more than 4,000,000 trees.

"We've actually gone to the local trust, as the custodian of that land, and they have provided us with the vast majority of the labour to assist. The employees we have there are absolutely fantastic, they've been absolutely top notch."

The company is currently working on breaking into the North American market and the demand for staff is expected to grow as business continues to buzz.

Also returning home is sportswoman turned beekeeper, Mere Vaka. She moved away from the coast to study and pursue her passion for sport, but was unsure about what was next.

"I was really searching for something different. Something that was going to excite me. When the opportunity came to move here and work it was like 'yes, I am coming and I will be there tomorrow'."

She never expected to end up working as a beekeeper.

"I love seeing the change from a weak hive to a pumping hive, a strong one. It's just so amazing to think that whatever you have done to the hive, combined with whatever nectar is flowing, pollen coming in - the change is always very exciting for me."

Mere had no idea that beekeeping was even a profession.

"I didn't even know what a beehive looked like. I can remember a couple of school holidays just looking out into the paddock and asking my Papa why there were drawers out in the paddock - I honestly thought they were drawers."

Booming business coupled with skilled locals keen to move home is ensuring a bright future for the region.

