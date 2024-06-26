The performers in Reihana’s Māramatanga embody ātua and ancestral figures that draw inspiration from the carvings in Waipapa Marae, Tāne-nui-a-rangi.

She developed Māramatanga to complement the meaningful narrative behind the newly renovated B201 building, Aotearoa New Zealand’s highest Green Star-rated building, which has been celebrated for its innovation and sustainability.

“Jasmax’s design of the building captures a beautiful cultural sentiment of moving throughout the physical and philosophical levels from the ground up to the sky, which I’ve incorporated into the work,” Reihana says. “The video begins with a drone shot over Hokianga Harbour, with dancer Maaka Pepene who references navigators like Kupe. This imagery, blending the outside with the inside, reflects the building’s essence and adds a sense of humanity and fun.”

Māramatanga showcases six performers embodying ātua and ancestral figures that draw inspiration from the carvings in the nearby whare whakairo of Waipapa Marae, Tāne-nui-a-rangi.

The walls of Tāne-nui-a-rangi depict captains and priest-navigators of the canoes that brought the ancestors of various iwi to Aotearoa, as well as Tangi’ia, an ancestor connecting the major Pacific islands with New Zealand.

Māramatanga was unveiled at a dawn ceremony on Wednesday, June 26.

Reihana collaborated with award-winning costume designer Liz McGregor, known for her work on Mulan, The Convert and The New Legends of Monkey, to create detailed costumes that help tell the stories of the depicted figures.

The performers featured in the artwork are students of the university’s Dance Studies programme, including Teuila Hughes, Yin Chi Lee, Chas Mamea, Darren Tanuie and Kalisolaite ‘Uhila.

Each dancer created a short solo dance work to embody their characters, which were then refined with Atamira Dance Company dancer and choreographer Maaka Pepene (Tūhoe Potiki, Ngāti Hine and Ngāti Awa), who also features in the work.

“I’ve become much more comfortable with working with performing artists and dancers and choreographers. I felt this was a really great opportunity for them to be on screen as part of the building and to showcase some of the work that happens in the new building. I loved working with them,” says Reihana.

She was selected from among four leading digital artists invited by the University of Auckland Art Acquisition Committee to submit proposals to create the artwork for the B201 atrium.

Māramatanga is the first video work by Reihana acquired by the University of Auckland Art Collection, which also includes several of her static photographic works. More than 1900 paintings, prints, photographs, sculptures and video in the collection are on permanent display throughout the university’s campuses.

This article was first published in University of Auckland News and republished with permission.