Kīngi Tūheitia changed the face of Māori criminal offending through leadership - Wally Haumaha

Former police deputy commissioner Wally Haumaha flew back from America to attend Kīngi Tūheitia's tangi. Photo / Mike Scott
Former top cop Wally Haumaha was at a crime conference in the United States when he got the news of the death of Kīngi Tuheitia.
For the next few days while Haumaha - the former deputy police commissioner - organised his trip back to Aotearoa to pay his respects to a man he had introduced four police commissioners to - he also contemplated the relationship between Māori and non-Māori and how Kīngi Tūheitia had a big impact on the criminal justice system but also on him personally.
“”I only got back into the country last night because I wanted to make sure to attend his tangi,” Haumaha told the Herald.
“I got to work with the King since 2006. Over the next 18 years I introduced him to four police commissioners.