Kīngi Tūheitia changed the face of Māori criminal offending through leadership - Wally Haumaha

“And though we have had highs and lows of the criminal justice system in the past few years, it has been a privilege to work alongside the King, who was always supportive.

“I got to know the King quite well and he actually invited myself and Commissioner Mike Bush to meet with Prince Charles - as he was then - and Camilla,” Haumaha said.

“We were the only organisation he invited and we felt very privileged to be invited.”

But it’s the King’s common touch that set him apart, Haumaha said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with Kingi Tuheitia and MPs. Photo / Koroneihana

“He became patron of the Te Pae Oranga programme which was ways to reduce offending and victimisation of our people,” Haumaha said.

“It is in 28 organisations across the country and up to 2023, 17,000 people have gone through to see how they can make a difference and turn their lives around.

“I’m so thankful to the King for his input into criminal justice in this country.”

Haumaha said he recalls one time when he and Kīngi Tūheitia visited Wiri Womens Prison.

“He looked at those women, mainly Māori, and said ‘I have let you down.’

“That’s why he wanted to build a centre in Hamilton where these women could reintegrate back into society.

“The King’s style, his humility and his contribution of giving is his success and measure that he leaves on the Aotearoa, New Zealand landscape.

“The King wanted to unify the nation and his call has done that.

“Police on the marae is now the normal and that’s largely thanks to Kīngi Tūheitia, specially on Tūrangawaewae where we were always welcomed.”















