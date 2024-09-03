Advertisement
Kīngi Tūheitia changed the face of Māori criminal offending through leadership - Wally Haumaha

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Former police deputy commissioner Wally Haumaha flew back from America to attend Kīngi Tūheitia's tangi. Photo / Mike Scott

Former top cop Wally Haumaha was at a crime conference in the United States when he got the news of the death of Kīngi Tuheitia.

For the next few days while Haumaha - the former deputy police commissioner - organised his trip back to Aotearoa to pay his respects to a man he had introduced four police commissioners to - he also contemplated the relationship between Māori and non-Māori and how Kīngi Tūheitia had a big impact on the criminal justice system but also on him personally.

“”I only got back into the country last night because I wanted to make sure to attend his tangi,” Haumaha told the Herald.

“I got to work with the King since 2006. Over the next 18 years I introduced him to four police commissioners.

“And though we have had highs and lows of the criminal justice system in the past few years, it has been a privilege to work alongside the King, who was always supportive.

“I got to know the King quite well and he actually invited myself and Commissioner Mike Bush to meet with Prince Charles - as he was then - and Camilla,” Haumaha said.

“We were the only organisation he invited and we felt very privileged to be invited.”

But it’s the King’s common touch that set him apart, Haumaha said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with Kingi Tuheitia and MPs. Photo / Koroneihana
“He became patron of the Te Pae Oranga programme which was ways to reduce offending and victimisation of our people,” Haumaha said.

“It is in 28 organisations across the country and up to 2023, 17,000 people have gone through to see how they can make a difference and turn their lives around.

“I’m so thankful to the King for his input into criminal justice in this country.”

Haumaha said he recalls one time when he and Kīngi Tūheitia visited Wiri Womens Prison.

“He looked at those women, mainly Māori, and said ‘I have let you down.’

“That’s why he wanted to build a centre in Hamilton where these women could reintegrate back into society.

“The King’s style, his humility and his contribution of giving is his success and measure that he leaves on the Aotearoa, New Zealand landscape.

“The King wanted to unify the nation and his call has done that.

“Police on the marae is now the normal and that’s largely thanks to Kīngi Tūheitia, specially on Tūrangawaewae where we were always welcomed.”


