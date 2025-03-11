John Tamihere blames the Government for losing the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency contract.
He denies allegations of using charitable funds for political campaigns and maintains his innocence.
Tamihere’s priority is his mokopuna, emphasising a safe environment for practising being Māori.
Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust chief executive John Tamihere sat down with Te Ao with Moana host Moana Maniapoto last week after receiving the news he’d lost funding for the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (formerly Te Pou Matakana). In this interview, he shares his whakaaro on the complexity of holding down multiple roles, his views on Māori political activism, and why he feels the blame for losing the Whānau Ora contract lies with the Government.
Whatever your views on John Tamihere, there’s no doubting his commitment to improving the lives of Māori, particularly urban Māori.
Throughout his diverse career, Tamihere (Ngāti Porou, Whakatōhea, Tainui) has led numerous kaupapa, serving as a Labour MP for Hauraki and Tāmaki Makaurau (1999-2005), a media personality, chief executive of Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust and president of Te Pāti Māori.
Tamihere told Moana Maniapoto he had managed these responsibilities by leaning on his legal experience, handling them like “just another caseload”.
During that time, he said he was most proud of the mahi he’d led to support and help reconnect urban Māori feeling disconnected and disenfranchised from their Māoritanga.
In his most recent tenure as CEO, Tamihere said his proudest achievement had been winning the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (Te Pou Matakana) deal in 2014.
Setting up this agency, he told Maniapoto, meant they’d been able to distribute funds to Māori service providers (including health, education and addiction support) via the Whānau Ora Framework and for the benefit of whānau throughout Te Ika a Māui (North Island).
Yet, despite its glowing 10-year success rate, that hard mahi now hung in the balance after Te Puni Kōkiri (the Māori Development agency) announced on Friday that Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency had lost its funding.
While Tamihere said he wasn’t given a reason for losing the contract, he firmly believed it was part of the Government’s attack on Māori and Māori-led solutions. Maniapoto challenged him over perceptions of “overlapping interests”, including his role as president of Te Pāti Māori and whether that may have influenced this week’s devastating decision.
I’m allowed in this democracy and as a Māori, to be politically active
“I take no responsibility. I’m allowed in this democracy and as a Māori, to be politically active, in freedom of association with the Te Pāti Māori, without fear or favour,” he said.
“You need people that stand their ground, to say no, we’re breaking new turf here and we’re no longer going to live by your tikanga because you make it and break it when it serves your community’s interest, but over here you apply a different rule structure.”
When probed by Maniapoto on whether he felt the decision was personal or political, Tamihere said it was both, but rejected the claim it was his fault for losing the contract.
“From the day this Government was elected, it’s been an attack on the reo, Te Matatini funding, the withdrawal of Māori TV money, etc.
“This is just another strike, isn’t it? I’m not the one who pulled the contract, so I think you should ask Mr Potaka why he is doing this.”
The past four years have had some of the most serious allegations against Tamihere.
These include Charities Services launching an investigation in 2022 into Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust and the National Urban Māori Authority (both led by Tamihere), for allegedly using charitable funds to support his 2019 Auckland mayoral and 2020 general election campaigns.
According to Charities Services guidance, charities must be independent of political parties and candidates.
This means “they cannot support or oppose a political party or candidate” and what some believe was behind the Charities Services decision in December to deregister Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust as a charity.
Further claims were aimed at Tamihere last year, after it was alleged Te Pāti Māori had misused census data to target voters in Tāmaki Makaurau, leading to investigations by Statistics New Zealand, the Privacy Commissioner and the police.
In both instances, Tamihere told Maniapoto he maintained his innocence and said all activities had been done “by the book”.
“I’ve been under investigation for 35 years and Waipareira has been under investigation, audit and review every year since being here. [But] we do everything above board and [everything] is recorded in our annual report,” he said.
“Winston Peters pulled a ministerial inquiry on us in 2018 which we passed with glowing colours, so what more do we have to do to prove ourselves?
“As long as we’re honest, that’s the main thing, right? If others want to insinuate, make allegations, audit, review, inquire, then good on them, but where is the evidence? Show me what the evidence is.”
Next steps: Mokopuna focused
With the agency’s existing contract set to expire in June, Tamihere said the failed bid would impact about 600 fulltime employees and 10,000 whānau engaged with the service. He hopes some of the navigators and kaimahi will be picked up by the new commissioning agencies.
While the contracts are still being finalised, all three original commissioning agencies – the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu in the South Island, and Pasifika Futures – have lost out as a result of the tender process operating out of Te Puni Kōkiri.
While he contemplates his next steps, Tamihere said he took comfort in what the future held for Māori in this country. The former Labour Party Cabinet minister stood for Parliament in 2020 as a Te Pāti Māori candidate.