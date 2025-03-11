John Tamihere believes losing the contract is part of the Government’s attack on Māori and Māori-led solutions. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Yet it’s been this juggling act and wearing of various pōtae (hats) that have landed the straight-talking Māori leader in hot water in recent years.

Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust has been a registered charity since 2008, employing about 200 fulltime staff, and is the largest integrated, non-governmental social services organisation in New Zealand.

Tamihere started with the organisation in the 1990s, under founding chairwoman Dame June Mariu.

With her guidance, Tamihere said he and others learned to “reach for new kawa and tikanga” in honouring a multi-tribal network, as opposed to only one iwi and one whakapapa.

During that time, he said he was most proud of the mahi he’d led to support and help reconnect urban Māori feeling disconnected and disenfranchised from their Māoritanga.

In his most recent tenure as CEO, Tamihere said his proudest achievement had been winning the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (Te Pou Matakana) deal in 2014.

Dame Tariana Turia was the first Minister of Whānau Ora.

Setting up this agency, he told Maniapoto, meant they’d been able to distribute funds to Māori service providers (including health, education and addiction support) via the Whānau Ora Framework and for the benefit of whānau throughout Te Ika a Māui (North Island).

Yet, despite its glowing 10-year success rate, that hard mahi now hung in the balance after Te Puni Kōkiri (the Māori Development agency) announced on Friday that Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency had lost its funding.

While Tamihere said he wasn’t given a reason for losing the contract, he firmly believed it was part of the Government’s attack on Māori and Māori-led solutions. Maniapoto challenged him over perceptions of “overlapping interests”, including his role as president of Te Pāti Māori and whether that may have influenced this week’s devastating decision.

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka is in charge of Te Puni Kokiri, which oversaw the tendering for Whānau Ora services.

I’m allowed in this democracy and as a Māori, to be politically active John Tamihere

“I take no responsibility. I’m allowed in this democracy and as a Māori, to be politically active, in freedom of association with the Te Pāti Māori, without fear or favour,” he said.

“You need people that stand their ground, to say no, we’re breaking new turf here and we’re no longer going to live by your tikanga because you make it and break it when it serves your community’s interest, but over here you apply a different rule structure.”

When probed by Maniapoto on whether he felt the decision was personal or political, Tamihere said it was both, but rejected the claim it was his fault for losing the contract.

“From the day this Government was elected, it’s been an attack on the reo, Te Matatini funding, the withdrawal of Māori TV money, etc.

“This is just another strike, isn’t it? I’m not the one who pulled the contract, so I think you should ask Mr Potaka why he is doing this.”

Allegations of overlap

The past four years have had some of the most serious allegations against Tamihere.

These include Charities Services launching an investigation in 2022 into Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust and the National Urban Māori Authority (both led by Tamihere), for allegedly using charitable funds to support his 2019 Auckland mayoral and 2020 general election campaigns.

According to Charities Services guidance, charities must be independent of political parties and candidates.

This means “they cannot support or oppose a political party or candidate” and what some believe was behind the Charities Services decision in December to deregister Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust as a charity.

Further claims were aimed at Tamihere last year, after it was alleged Te Pāti Māori had misused census data to target voters in Tāmaki Makaurau, leading to investigations by Statistics New Zealand, the Privacy Commissioner and the police.

Allegations were made about staff conduct at Manurewa Marae during the 2022 local elections. Photo / Mary Afemata, LDR

In both instances, Tamihere told Maniapoto he maintained his innocence and said all activities had been done “by the book”.

“I’ve been under investigation for 35 years and Waipareira has been under investigation, audit and review every year since being here. [But] we do everything above board and [everything] is recorded in our annual report,” he said.

“Winston Peters pulled a ministerial inquiry on us in 2018 which we passed with glowing colours, so what more do we have to do to prove ourselves?

“As long as we’re honest, that’s the main thing, right? If others want to insinuate, make allegations, audit, review, inquire, then good on them, but where is the evidence? Show me what the evidence is.”

Next steps: Mokopuna focused

With the agency’s existing contract set to expire in June, Tamihere said the failed bid would impact about 600 fulltime employees and 10,000 whānau engaged with the service. He hopes some of the navigators and kaimahi will be picked up by the new commissioning agencies.

While the contracts are still being finalised, all three original commissioning agencies – the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu in the South Island, and Pasifika Futures – have lost out as a result of the tender process operating out of Te Puni Kōkiri.

While he contemplates his next steps, Tamihere said he took comfort in what the future held for Māori in this country. The former Labour Party Cabinet minister stood for Parliament in 2020 as a Te Pāti Māori candidate.

When Moana Maniapoto asked about his legacy or a possible return to politics, Tamihere said his priority at this time was his mokopuna.

“My name’s not Winston and it’s not Shane; I don’t need the job,” Tamihere said.

“Our people are on the rise and on the rage, and it’s a great thing to see – you can only be suppressed for so long. And under regimes like this, this is a moment in time.

“I’ve got mokopuna and they’re very young, so you just must do your best by them regardless of what’s going on in your life.

“I just want my mokos to be safe, to live in a safe environment where they can practise being Māori without fear of retribution for doing so.”