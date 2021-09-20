Iwi signs up with South Taranaki council for better relationship

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon says the letter of intent sets out a good, high-level connection between the council and Ngā Rauru Kītahi. Photo / Bevan Conley

An iwi and council in South Taranaki have set out a mix of Māori and Pākehā values to guide their future relationship.

South Taranaki district councillors have approved a letter of intent to be signed by the mayor and Te Kāhui o Rauru, the governance entity of Ngā Rauru Kītahi iwi.

The agreement calls for the parties to consider principles of mauri (wellbeing), mana (prestige, status), whakapapa (relationships, connections) and kaitiakitanga (guardianship) in their dealings together.

It also calls for good faith, transparency and openness, early engagement, collaboration and independence for each side.

Each principle comes with an explanation: for instance for the parties to consider the obligations of Ngā Rauru Kītahi iwi and hapū to exercise kaitiakitanga, and to conduct themselves in a way that would acknowledge and enhance the mana of each party.

Mayor Phil Nixon told councillors the letter set out a good, high-level connection between the council and iwi, and was good start for a way forward.

Since November last year the council and the four iwi in South Taranaki have been working on an Iwi-Council Partnership Strategy.

Council officers advised councillors the agreement with Te Kāhui o Rauru would help build on the development of partnerships with Māori, iwi and hapū to contribute to decision making.

Te Kāhui o Rauru are planning a hui on September 30 at Te Aroha Marae, Kai Iwi, where the agreement would be signed by the mayor on behalf of the council.