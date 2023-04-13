The Waikato River Authority has a 50/50 Partnership Board. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Tainui chair Tuku Morgan says Iwi around Aotearoa will be jumping for joy with the changes to the Government’s contentious Three Waters reforms.

Morgan, who was last year appointed to lead the northern Three Waters Iwi body, said they had met with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins last week and had three bottom lines that they would not budge on.

The Iwi leaders make up the Water Forum and Morgan said their concerns were warmly received by Hipkins.

Tainui chair Tuku Morgan says iwi are over the moon with the Three Waters reforms. Photo / NZME

“We are happy that we reached a shared decision. When we met the the Prime Minister last week there were three issues we wanted the crown to hold fast on,” Morgan said.

“And they have delivered.

Morgan said three issues are:

* The 50/50 Partnership Board - not a co-governance board.

“The Partnership Board better characterises the direction we want to head to as those boards have their foundation in Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Morgan said. “Even when we get to the 10 boards, we will have a greater voice and equitable say across councils in those 10 rohe (area), so from that point of view, we are euphoric - we are happy with the result.”

* That entity A - which goes from Tamaki all through the North remains. “The basis of our support is that we need size and scale to ensure affordable water rates are achievable outcome in the next 20-30 years. From an intergenerational point of view we are heading in the right direction with size an scale so the remote Iwi and hapu who have been left off the council priorities will get looked after.”

Morgan said the third and final winning point was “Te Mano te Wai - mana of the water - will have a special status.

“Even though there’s a provision for communities to have a priority status, it will not in anyway shape or form, overshadow, minimise or compromise the standing of Te Mana o te Wai standing being provided by Iwi and hapu,” Morgan said.

“Those are the three points we debated and with the Prime Minister and we got what we wanted. I am very very happy. When we met this morning with the Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty before he met with the mayors, he has held his ground and I can tell you Iwi across this country will be very happy with the announcement from the Prime Minister.

Urban Māori leader John Tamihere. Photo / Supplied

Urban Māori leader John Tamihere said the reforms were a “good solution.

“What it does is uses the existing infrastructure of existing authorities,” Tamihere said.

“So there can be no contest about democratisation, consultation and stakeholdership.”

Tamihere said the issues are: “is this reform package required? Yes it is. Those who say no no no, what would be their alternative.

“The second issue is if rural New Zealand, doesn’t want to be part of the reforms, they won’t be able to afford it going forward.

“Under no circumstances should central government fund rural communities out of their own stupidity.”

Tamihere said sparsely populated areas - which are rural - have been the most vehement against Three Waters and would like to see an opt out option.

“We would like this to be a coalition of the willing,” he said.

“Different authorities can opt out and not be covered by central government funding - from an urban Māori point of view that’s what we would like to see.

“Ultimately rural New Zealand will come screaming to urban New Zealand to fund them out of their problems when they should have accepted the package now.”





Tamihere said from a co-governance lens, “the reforms have watered it down more than people think.

“The reality is there will be an appointment process taken but a lot of the areas are already bespoke, for example the Waikato River Authority already determines a 50/50 split as does the Whanganui River Authority,” he said.







