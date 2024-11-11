As the Hīkoi to Parliament gains momentum through Northland – joined by hundreds of children and their parents – Act leader David Seymour has warned that students taken out of school for no good reason will be marked as “unjustified absences”.
The Associate Education Minister has previously spoken of the need for children to attend school to learn.
“Any student who reaches a clearly defined threshold of days absent will trigger an appropriate and proportionate response from their school and the ministry. My expectation is that schools will treat students protesting as explained but unjustified absences,” Seymour told the Herald.
He says absent students – whether they are accompanying their parents on holiday to Europe or in this case, joining the hīkoi south, must be held accountable.
He said the support they received yesterday in Kaitāia and again this morning in Whangārei was fantastic. They will head to Dargaville, to Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson’s office, before setting off for a major day of activation – disruption – in Auckland.
“Thousands have been turning up and we will get more people as we move across the motu,” Kapa-Kingi said.
“There is a real good buzz among our people and thought we have a core travelling group starting at 200 – many tamariki and mokopuna – we know more and more will join to cause as we travel south.
“It is beautiful and it’s really positive. Heaps of our babies and kaumatua are out and it’s full of Māori magic.”
Seymour said he would meet with hīkoi leaders when they reach Wellington.
“I would be happy to meet with the organisers of the hīkoi. But I have heard he [Kapa-Kingi] didn’t want to meet me because I don’t speak Māori and it would make conversation difficult,” Seymour said.
Kapa-Kingi said the decision to meet Seymour and Luxon was not his alone to make.
“That decision will be made by the team but the focus at the moment is the hīkoi.”