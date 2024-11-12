Advertisement
Updated

Hīkoi to Parliament: David Seymour disappointed teachers encourage children to skip school and join hīkoi

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Thousands of marchers protesting Government policies affecting Māori are crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Video / Carson Bluck, Michael Craig

Associate Education Minister David Seymour is disappointed some teachers have gone against his advice and issued their own guidelines, encouraging students to skip school and join the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti.

What has enraged Seymour even more is what a number of teachers have said in online correspondence - sent to his office this morning - which flies in the face of Teaching Council Guidelines about teachers remaining politically neutral.

In email correspondence seen by the Herald, one teacher wrote: “Though it may seem strange seeing a kaiako (teacher) encourage tamariki to not be at school, there is no point in having a Bilingual Māori Unit if we are not implementing our learnings.

“Mātauranga Māori is a verb and it’s time to action our mana. Send your karakia, chant your chants, wave your banners and let your tamariki be a part of a movement to preserve that of which those who’s shoulders we stand on have fought so hard for!

Act leader David Seymour. Photo / Andrew MacDonald
“If you are to attend, please fill out an absence form to let our tari know. Here is the OFFICIAL TOIT TE TIRITI page.”

In another separate email to whānau another teacher wrote: “The Board and school support the hikoi. We believe Te Tiriti benefits and enriches everyone who calls Aotearoa New Zealand home. If you intend to go to the hikoi with your children, please let the school know. Their absence will be recorded as justified”.

Yesterday Seymour told the Herald parents who took their children out of school to go on the hīkoi would have to explain their absences.

“Any student who reaches a clearly defined threshold of days absent will trigger an appropriate and proportionate response from their school and the ministry.

The hīkoi's clear message to Act leader David Seymour. Photo / Benjamin Plummer.
“My expectation is that schools will treat students protesting as explained but unjustified absences,” Seymour said yesterday.

Today he doubled down on that korero.

“Teachers should be aware of political neutrality rules set out by the Teaching Council.

“It’s a teacher’s job to give children the tools to make the most of their opportunities in life, not to influence them to follow their own personal beliefs,” Seymour said.

“Not a single person will be disadvantaged by my bill, but these students will be disadvantaged by missing out on valuable learning time.”


