Associate Education Minister David Seymour is disappointed some teachers have gone against his advice and issued their own guidelines, encouraging students to skip school and join the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti.

What has enraged Seymour even more is what a number of teachers have said in online correspondence - sent to his office this morning - which flies in the face of Teaching Council Guidelines about teachers remaining politically neutral.

In email correspondence seen by the Herald, one teacher wrote: “Though it may seem strange seeing a kaiako (teacher) encourage tamariki to not be at school, there is no point in having a Bilingual Māori Unit if we are not implementing our learnings.

“Mātauranga Māori is a verb and it’s time to action our mana. Send your karakia, chant your chants, wave your banners and let your tamariki be a part of a movement to preserve that of which those who’s shoulders we stand on have fought so hard for!