Henrietta Russell, Dowager Duchess of Bedford, pictured with Winston Peters.

British aristocrat Henrietta Russell, Dowager Duchess of Bedford has become a New Zealand citizen and said swearing allegiance to King Charles and the monarchy was a “rather pleasant” experience.

Henrietta, whose husband, Robin Ian Russell, was the 14th Duke of Bedford, swore her oath of allegiance and sang the New Zealand national anthem at a small ceremony at Matamata Town Hall on Monday.

“I am absolutely thrilled to become a New Zealander,” she told the Herald.

“I fell in love with New Zealand when I was 11. I was 51 when I eventually arrived here.

“Geography was my passion at school and that was rivers and mountains, not city planning like it is now.”

Henrietta said the ceremony was “lovely”.

“What was wonderful was I am English, and the monarchy has always existed for us, but I didn’t realise I was going to have to pay allegiance to King Charles. I have never had to pay allegiance and that was such a lovely feeling as well and made me feel unity.”

Henrietta is a granddaughter of Frank Cyril Tiarks, a well-known English banker and a relative of Mark Phillips, who was married to King Charles’ sister Princess Anne. Her husband and children are direct descendants of Lord John Russell, Secretary of State for the Colonies, when the British arrived and settled in New Zealand.

Henrietta Tiarks (later Henrietta Russell, Duchess of Bedford) pictured in 1958 wearing a sun dress and ostrich feather hat. Photo / Getty Images

“I feel very proud, very grateful and very happy to become a New Zealand citizen because I’m a little old, but have always been a citizen of New Zealand at heart.

The 84-year-old, who has several properties in the UK and in New Zealand, including homes in Arrowtown, Tekapo, Matamata and Te Aroha, arrived in New Zealand in 1991 and bought a farm three years later. She is also well known in the New Zealand horse breeding industry and has thoroughbreds in both hemispheres — including Snap, a champion 2-and-3-year-old filly.

The Russell Woburn Estate in the UK has been in the family for more than 400 years..

Her husband’s Woburn Estate in the UK has been in the Russell family for over 400 years, and has a safari park, three international golf course and its own abbey. The vast estate is also open to the public to visit.

“My husband had a big job and was running the estate in the UK, which is now being run by our eldest son, Andrew Ian Henry Russell (62), 15th Duke of Bedford.

“It was a privilege to live in Woburn Abbey for 30 years,” Henrietta said.

“We managed it for 20 years and it was tough work, but knew it was time to hand it on to Andrew and his family.

The couple also had two other sons, Lord Robin Loel Hastings Russell, 61, and Lord James Edward Herbrand Russell, 49.

“My husband died 20 years ago and by then Andrew was running the estate, and that’s when I decided I was going to spend more time here,” Henrietta said.

“I fell in love with New Zealand. My three children are all grown up and doing their own things.”

She said New Zealand was the “most straightforward normal country” she had been to, and was why she decided to take out New Zealand citizenship.

“It feels like England used to. England doesn’t feel like it used to when I was a child,” Henrietta said.

“My eldest grandson spent three months working on a South Island station and when he left, said that was the most extraordinary experience. He had no idea there were countries like this.”

