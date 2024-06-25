The Harmonic Resonators have a waiata for Matariki.

The Harmonic Resonators have recorded a waiata for children to learn the nine stars of Matariki.

The song was written by Northland teacher Raewyn Harrison but promoted by her husband, ex-Navy man John Harrison.

“As many of you know, my beautiful wife Raewyn has been behind getting good basic te reo programmes into mainstream schools (Te Reo Tuatahi) for some time now (must be close on 10 years now),” Harrison wrote on his Facebook page.

“She has had great support from many whānau and communities alike. Also from celebrities such as Sir Wayne “Buck” Shelford and Jennifer Ward-Lealand (actor-film director).

“Please check out her Te Reo Tutahi FB page https://www.facebook.com/tereotuatahinz and a new song she wrote for tamariki so they could learn the names of all nine Matariki stars through waiata. May even be good for some of us adults too, I reckon.

“The Harmonic Resonators accepted an invitation to record a version of it and it is hot off the press.

“A big shout out and mihi to the Harmonic Resonators for accepting the tono to record our new song for Matariki (naming all nine stars). Matariki, Ururangi, Waitī, Waitā, Waipunarangi, Tupuānuku, Tupuārangi, Pōhutukawa, Hiwaiterangi.

“Enjoy and share. Māwawaita a Matariki.

“Ngā mihi o Matariki, te tau hou Māori.”

The group thanked Raewyn for the song.

“Thanks for reaching out Raewyn from Te Reo Tuatahi for twisting our arms to sing this for to help with her mahi in schools. Mānawatia a Matariki, kids. Love the singing Aunty 😃.

“Ngā mihi mahana o te wā me onā tini kaupapa kei mua i a tātou, heoi ano me mihi tonu ki te runga rawa, me ngā maharatanga mō rātou ma kua wheturangitia, nā te mea ko tēnei te wā o Matariki!”



