Graham Hoete, aka Mr G, to paint massive portrait of Merata Mita in Rotorua

New Zealand actress and filmmaker Merata Mita in a still from the 1983 film Utu. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand actress and filmmaker Merata Mita in a still from the 1983 film Utu. Photo / Supplied

As challenges go there's not one that comes much bigger than painting a portrait of one of Māoridom's most famous filmmakers, but that's the goal for renowned Tauranga artist "Mr G".

Graham Hoete, aka Mr G, is painting a giant portrait of Merata Mita in Rotorua to celebrate the Aronui Indigenous Festival.

Graham Hoete aka Mr G. Photo / NZME

The festival has been postponed due to Covid-19 with a revised date to be announced.

For Mr G, the opportunity was a great honour, saying the sheer size of the project represented the contribution Mita made during her life.

"Tūpuna inspire through their images. Portraits represent stories and life and are not just pretty images, they represent so much more.

"It's going to be a special piece this one," he said.

The five-to-six-storey-tall portrait will be painted on the side of a building in Eruera St.

KIA HIWA RA! Im Excited to announce that i will be painting my Largest Portrait ever in ROTORUA of Aotearoa Legend:... Posted by Mr G Hoete Art on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Mita was a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She was heavily involved in Māori film-making, including co-directing Bastion Point: Day 507, where along with her co-directors Leon Narbey and her then partner Gerd Pohlmann, she captured the iconic images of police removing protesters from Takaparawhau in 1978.

Hoete said the project was far from just a physical journey, more than that it was a spiritual one.

"My wife and I went out to the urupā at Pukehina where Merata lays, just to do a mihi and a karakia, hīmene before we start.

"It's cool, you know, I hono to her on her Ngāi Te Rangi side from Te Whānau a Tauwhao. I have a Mōtītī and Matakana Island connect there."

Mita was heavily involved in Māori filmmaking. Photo / Supplied

The meeting of creative natives

Planned for earlier in the year, the 11-day event has been moved due to Covid-19. The Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival is a celebration of indigenous art and culture and includes the launch of the Te Arawa performing arts collective, Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa.

"It's about celebrating indigenous creativity, indigenous voices, stories and expression. It's really about indigenous storytelling bro."

"Ko te ngako o tēnei kaupapa, ko te pāorooro o ngā iwi taketake huri noa i te motu, huri noa i te ao. It's the echoes of our tūpuna which still reverberate today."

The mammoth task of painting the giant portrait of Merata Mita will begin on Wednesday and should take 10 days to complete.