BBM boss Dave Letele (back, fourth from left) is calling on community groups - especially kaupapa Māori organisations - to apply for some of the $1 million in Z Energy funding.

Dave Letele has $1 million to give to community groups - and he wants more kaupapa Māori organisations to apply for funding.

Z Energy (Z) is sharing $1m with local charity and community groups across New Zealand through its community initiative. This year Z wants more Māori-led or kaupapa Māori-led community groups to apply and has brought on Letele.

The $1m will be split between Z’s service stations, with each station choosing four community groups to support. Customers also get to have a say in how the money is split between groups by voting for their favourite local group.

“Our Z whānau are on a journey to better understand our role in supporting Māori and kaupapa Māori-led initiatives within our hapori (communities) across the motu. Z has made a commitment to Te Ao Māori and this is one established and trusted mechanism that allows us to give back,” said Te Rau Winterburn, Kaihautū Māori at Z.

“Historically, our Māori and kaupapa Māori-led groups have not really taken advantage of this opportunity. We hope, with the support of the Good in the Hood ambassador and iwi and hapū involvement, it will encourage more of these rōpū [groups] to apply.”

Community advocate Letele – who is Z’s Good in the Hood ambassador – is encouraging charity and community groups, big or small, to apply. Letele is a well‑connected and trusted voice in Māori and Pasifika communities.

“This is an epic opportunity for groups doing good out in the communities to get a little bit of extra help. It’s not only about getting a share of $1m, but also about raising the profile of the mahi you are doing for your local community,” Letele said.

He was asked to promote the kaupapa (initiative) after a review of Good in the Hood 2023 funding.

The review highlighted barriers in the application process for certain groups and that mass marketing had been less effective in resonating with Māori. In one of the efforts to improve the application process, Z is investing in people with an understanding of te reo and te ao Māori concepts, who can support groups wanting to get involved.

“With Dave’s support last year, we tripled Good in the Hood support to Māori‑led community organisations to approximately 10 per cent, we’re hoping this will grow again for 2024′s initiative,” Winterburn said.

Applications close on June 30. To apply visit z.co.nz/gith.