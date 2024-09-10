An international indigenous leaders’ collective has slammed the Government’s handling of Māori rights as the proposed Treaty Principles Bill enters a new phase of discussion in Cabinet.
The indigenous leaders, representing groups such as the Indigenous Environmental Network, have called on the coalition to act in good faith and respect Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the foundational document of New Zealand’s bicultural relationship.
At the 18th Protecting Mother Earth Conference, held last month in the Eastern Cherokee Nation, the collective endorsed a statement denouncing the proposed Treaty Principles Bill, asserting it violates democratic processes, Treaty law and contractual ethics.
The bill, alongside proposals to review the Waitangi Tribunal, has been described as “a profound violation” and akin to past colonial attempts to undermine indigenous treaties in countries such as the United States and Canada, Indigenous Environmental Network executive director Tom BK Goldtooth said.